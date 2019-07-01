Stocks latest all time highs could be brief

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 1, 2019 12:04 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The US-China trade optimism is driving the markets and the S&P 500 has opened at a fresh record, while safe havens gold, yen and franc have all fallen. Tech stocks jumped after Trump said he would allow US corporations to resume business dealings with Huawei on certain products after it was blacklisted earlier due to national security concerns.

Global manufacturing PMIs disappoint

But July has started with a negative note for global manufacturing data, after purchasing managers reported deteriorating conditions in several key economic regions including China and the US. Initially, this was shrugged off by a market buoyed by the latest developments regarding the US-China trade spat, after Trump said trade talks are back on track. However, since the start of the US session, we have seen a bit of a pullback from the highs. If this latest trade optimism fades completely, the focus will turn very quickly to the ailing global economy. As such, the S&P’s latest breakout to a new all-time high could be brief, especially as some of the positivity regarding trade talks was already priced in.

OPEC+ cuts unlikely to keep prices support for too long

Also, I am not sure if crude prices will be able to rally significantly from here – in fact, I am expecting them to fall. Russia’s energy minister Alexander Novak said that all oil ministers have approved a 9-month OPEC+ extensions to curb production. This is arguably a better deal from the OPEC’s point of view than a 6-month extension some had expected, but with the same production quotas being retained, it has disappointed calls for deeper cuts. As such, the new deal will probably fail to address the rising non-OPEC supplies at a time the world economy is slowing, which could mean lower demand growth. Thus, the oil market is likely to be oversupplied again in due course, which means prices may struggle to push significantly higher from here. That in turn could weigh on energy stocks.

S&P 500 traders awaiting bearish price action first

However, the S&P will only turn negative from a technical point of view in the event it breaks below its most recent low at 2910. Until and unless that happens, the path of least resistance continues to remain on the upside. Indeed, if the bullish trend continues, we could see SPX 3K soon, with the 127.2% Fib extension at 3021/2 being the next bullish objective.

Source: Trading View and City Index. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:22 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        DAX analysis: European stocks slide as risk off gathers pace
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 15, 2023 11:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.