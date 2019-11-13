STOCKS Lagging Russell 2000 pointing to a correction

Or will it catch up with the large-cap indices and hit record highs?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 13, 2019 11:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Or will it catch up with the large-cap indices and hit record highs?

The major US stock indices attempted to push higher again at the start of today’s US session. Earlier in the day, index futures were noticeably lower along with European markets. The earlier losses followed price action from the day before, when the S&P 500 hit a new record high before quickly easing back as Donald Trump disappointed prior expectations by providing no fresh news regarding the US-China trade situation. The US President merely suggested that a phase one deal “could” happen soon and that China wanted it so badly. Sentiment was also hurt by falls in Asian markets due to ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong. But at the time of writing, the major US indices had regained their poise – all except the small-cap Russell 2000.

The fact that the small-cap Russell 2000 index has been unable to join the fun may be indicative of a market where a select few massive large-cap stocks such as Apple and Microsoft are propelling the likes of the S&P and Nasdaq disproportionally. There is the risk therefore that once these racy stocks stop rising, say, because of investor realisation that they may be massively overvalued or otherwise, then the whole market could correct itself. The risk of a correction is high in my view because of the lack of any fresh stimulus to support stock prices after a multi-week rally based on speculation over a trade deal that may or may not happen. Grated, central banks have stepped up bond purchases again in Europe and the US, driving investors into equities, but even this source of support has its limitations. A healthy correction may be welcomed by some stock market bulls also, as this will provide them opportunities to pick up their favourite stocks at discounted prices at some later point in time.  

But going back to the issue of Russell’s performance, it is worth remembering that this this small cap index is not only underperforming today, it has been lagging for a long time now. While the likes of the S&P 500 are at record highs, the Russell is yet to break its high from earlier in the year (1618.6), let alone the highs from the previous year (1745.5). At around 1600, it has hit a major resistance zone, where it had struggled in the past. Here, it has created a few bearish-looking candles on its daily chart (see the inset). But, it could still push higher, given that it hasn’t broken key supports such as 1575 or the most recent significant low at 1550.

So going forward, the bulls may wish to wait for the index to close above the key 1600 hurdle, before looking for long setups. Meanwhile, the bears may step in should the index break its bullish price structure by creating a lower low beneath 1550.


Source: Trading View and City Index.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.