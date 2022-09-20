Stocks, bonds, cryptos and gold struggle as yields press higher

All the attention is on Wednesday’s FOMC interest rate decision.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 20, 2022 4:24 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
We are continuing to see the same type of patterns in the markets where any bounces in equities, bonds, metals and major currencies get sold into after a brief rally. The US dollar remain King of FX. Investors are finding it difficult to justify buying any risk-sensitive assets right now, with rising interest rate expectations driving bond yields higher. All the attention is on Wednesday’s FOMC interest rate decision. HERE is everything you need to know about it. In an environment of rising interest rates around the world, traders continue to prefer selling into assets that have little or no yield, such as low-div stocks and gold.
 
Ahead of the Fed’s rate decision, the US 10-year broke the 3.5% barrier today to reach its highest level since February 2011, while the 30-year yield hit 3.61%, its highest point since April 2014.

 

yields

After every bit of a relief rally, whatever opportunity investors get to make profit, they take it. And why wouldn’t they, given everything that’s happening in the world right now? The economic outlook remains grim. Inflation may have eased a little bit; it is still far too high and may remain elevated for longer than expected. This is what happened again this week. US index futures had rallied into the close on Monday, but they started to roll over once the new day started in Asia, before the selling continued after the US cash markets opened. Gold and silver fell, with the former remaining under pressure after it broke to a new low for the year sub $1680 last week as rising interest rate expectations continue to weigh on zero-yielding assets.

Going forward, it is all about when the interest rate hikes are fully priced. Until this happens, it is unlikely that the stock market will be able to shine very brightly. How quick the markets will price in rate hikes depends pretty much on incoming data, especially inflation figures.

The Dow Jones remains inside a bear trend, given those longer-term lower lows and lower highs, with the 200-day average now pointing lower and holding comfortably above the market. Old supports are turning into resistance. One such area is at around 31000, where the index had previously bounced from. But today, this area has turned into resistance, confirming that the sellers remain in full control of price action. From here, the Dow could fall towards the low it had reach in the summer, ahead of a busy week.

DJIA

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices DJIA FOMC

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.