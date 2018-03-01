Stocks and pound lower in risk off session

Persistent concerns over higher future interest rates refuse to ease up and continue to weigh on global sentiment. Taking the leas from Wall, where the Dow closed almost 400 points lower and the S&P 1.1%, European bourses opened sharply lower. The FTSE also started trading lower on Thursday as it sets itself up for a third straight session of losses, however a Brexit bettered pound was at least offering some respite to the index.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 1, 2018 5:58 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Persistent concerns over higher future interest rates refuse to ease up and continue to weigh on global sentiment. Taking the leas from Wall, where the Dow closed almost 400 points lower and the S&P 1.1%, European bourses opened sharply lower. 

The FTSE also started trading lower on Thursday as it sets itself up for a third straight session of losses, however a Brexit bettered pound was at least offering some respite to the index. 

Brexit fears weigh on GBP/USD 

GBP/USD was hit hard in the previous session, dropping over 1% on Brexit fears as friction over the Irish border illustrates just how far apart the two sides are in terms of reaching an agreement. With time ticking away sterling is starting to revalue itself taking into account the increasingly possible event that no transition deal is agreed.  

UK manufacturing at 8 month low 

UK manufacturing hitting an 8 month low and printing at the second lowest level since Brexit has dragged sterling to levels not seen in 6 weeks. Manufacturing pmi ticked down to 55.2 in February, from 55.3 in January, although it was still above expectations. 

This reflects a continuation of the disappointing start to the year and a sharp slowdown from last year when manufacturing was considered a bright point for the UK economy with the pmi hitting a high 58.4 just as recently as November. 

If we were to look for a silver lining within these figures it would be indications that inflationary pressures are easing slightly, as raw material costs rose at a slower rate than January’s 11 month high, furthermore the pace at which firms passed on higher costs to their customer also slowed, albeit it still historically high. 

GBP/USD to $1.36? 

GBP/USD took another leg lower on the release, hitting a low of $1.3727. US factors are set to drive the pair this afternoon, as investors await a slew of US high impacting data such as PCE, ISM Manufacturing and Employment, in addition to another appearance by Fed Powell. 

The US dollar continues to advance following Powell’s appearance on Tuesday, where he strongly hinted towards a more aggressive tightening policy from the Fed. 

GBP/USD is finding some support at $1.3730. Another hawkish testimony from Powell or strong prints for the US data releases could see GBP/USD head back towards $1.3655 before continuing to $1.36. On the upside resistance can be seen at $1.38 before advancing to $1.3830. 

Chill on the UK high street continues 

Carpetright warned on profits for a second time today in just two months, slashing full year profit expectations whilst also confirming that it was in talks with its lenders to ensure that it complies with the terms of its banking facilities. 

The brutal winter hanging over the UK retail sector is showing no signs of letting up, as it moves further down the British high street. Consumers reining in their spending, in addition to an online shopping revolution is sending a chill down the spine of UK retailers. 

Shares in Carpetright have been on a downward trajectory for the past decade, dropping steadily from 911p back in 2010 to 173p at the beginning of the year. Today investors once again showed their concern for the health of the business jumping from the stock in droves, sending it another 25% lower to an all-time low of 57p

Related tags: Sterling UK 100 USD Brexit

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.