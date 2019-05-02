Stock Selection US shares Further potential decline in Nvidia

Nvidia (NVDA)









click to enlarge charts

Key technical elements

The 5-month rally of 55% seen the share price of NVIDIA (NVDA), a major graphics processing maker for games and chip maker for mobile computing has stalled at key medium-term resistance of 192.83 on 10 Apr 2019 and reversed down by 10% to print a low of 173.30 on 26 Apr 2019.

The 192.83 key medium-term resistance is defined b y a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster and the gapped down seen on 15/16 Nov 2018 which has been “filled”.

Medium-term momentum has turned negative as the daily RSI oscillator has broken down below a significant corresponding ascending support in place since 24 Dec 2018 (similar price action swing low that led to the 55% rally) after a prior bearish divergence signal seen at its overbought region.

The next significant medium-term support to watch rests at the 160.15/153.40 zone which is defined by 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 24 Dec 2018 low to 10 Apr 2019 high and the ascending trendline from 24 Dec 2018 low.

Relative strength analysis from the ratio of NVDA against its PHLX Semiconductor sector ETF (SOXX) has started to exhibit medium-term weakness/underperformance.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 184.70

Pivot (key resistance): 192.83

Support: 160.15/153.40

Next resistance: 228.50/234.10

Conclusion

If the 184.70 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, NVDA is likely to see a further potential decline towards the 160.15/153.40 support zone in the first step.

On the other hand, a daily close above 192.83 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective rally to towards the next resistance at 228.50/234.10 (also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the entire down move from 02 Oct 2018 high to 26 Dec 2018 low).

Charts are from eSignal



