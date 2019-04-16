Stock Selection SG SGX at risk of shaping further downside

SGX at risk of shaping a further downleg towards major range support.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 16, 2019 5:18 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore Exchange/SGX (S68)



Key technical elements

  • The share price of SGX has staged a bearish reaction right at the long-term secular descending range resistance from Oct 2010 high; a decline of 10% to print a low of 7.22 on 13 Mar 2018 where it has damaged the medium-term uptrend in place since 30 Oct 2018 low.
  • Medium-term momentum reading remains negative as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator where it continues to inch downwards below the 50 level and still shows room for further potential downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level at 20.
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 7.52 which is defined by the pull-back of the former medium-term ascending support from 30 Oct 2018 low, close to the upper range of the bearish “Pennant” configuration and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 05 Mar 2019 high to 13 Mar 2018 low.
  • The significant support rests at 6.72 which is defined by the major range support from Jan 2016 low and a Fibonacci expansion cluster.
  • The ratio of SGX /FTSE STI is still advocating underperformance of SGX versus the benchmark FTSE STI index.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 7.52

Supports: 7.02 & 6.72

Next resistance: 8.00

Conclusion

If the 7.52 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the share price of SGX may see a further decline to target 7.02 before the major range support at 6.72.

However, a clearance with a daily close above 7.52 see a squeeze up to retest the long-term secular descending range from Oct 2010 high now acting as a resistance at 8.00.

Charts are from eSignal

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.