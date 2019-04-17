Stock Selection H shares Bank of Communications continues to bounce off key support

BOCOM medium-term uptrend remains intact.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 17, 2019 1:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Key technical elements

  • The “H” share (China based firms listed on the HKEX) of Bank of Communications/BOCOM, the 5th largest bank in China has staged a pull-back to retest the former long-term secular descending resistance from Oct 2007 high now turns pull-back support at 6.45.
  • Recent price action of the last 2 weeks has seen a bounce of 4.5% from the 6.45 key support and medium-term momentum reading remains positive as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator remains positive where it still has further potential room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 87.
  • Medium-term uptrend since 15 Oct 2018 low of 5.39 remains intact where the next significant medium-term resistance stands at 7.50/58 (the intersection of both upper boundaries of the major & medium-term ascending channels & a Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • The ratio of BOCOM /HSCEI has started to inch upwards since 03 Apr 2019 which indicates a revival of BOCOM’s outperformance against its HSCEI benchmark index.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 6.45

Resistances: 7.13 & 7.50/58

Next support: 5.74

Conclusion

If the 6.45 medium-term pivotal support holds, BOCOM is likely to shape another potential impulsive upleg to retest the 29 Jan 2018 high of 7.13 before targeting the next resistance zone of 7.50/58.

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 6.45 invalidates the bearish tone for a corrective decline towards the 5.74 key major support (also the lower boundary of the major/primary ascending channel from 11 Feb 2016 low).

 

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
Yesterday 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.