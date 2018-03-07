Stock of the Day Roll Royce could lose thrust if dividend disappoints

More cash flow, higher dividends – that’s how it normally works.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2018 2:40 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stock of the Day: Roll-Royce could lose thrust if dividend disappoints

More cash flow, higher dividends – that’s how it normally works. But Britain’s most inveterate aero engine maker will pay investors a total of 11.7 pence per share for the 2017 financial year, the same as the year before.

Last February Chairman Ian Davis noted: “The investment needs of the business remain high, reflected in the low level of free cash flow in 2016 and this is expected again in 2017.”  Those cash expectations were admirably conservative. Free cash flow surged 173% to £273m in 2017, more than twice the sum investors were expecting. CEO Warren East expects £450m in 2018. That’s despite the impact of Trent 900 and Trent 1000 remediation that is forecast to double to £340m. Higher margin contracts on newer engines with more flying hours and operating margins that have steadily improved since East joined in 2015 are set to offset Trent issues. Capex is anticipated to be steady, net R&D to inch higher, core Defence contracts in the U.S. were renewed, whilst Power Systems cost reduction is virtually complete.

The group is not guaranteed to achieve its £1bn free cash flow target by 2020. But the goal is now more credible. In the meantime, an unchanged 2018 dividend would reduce the payout to about 50% of cash flow from about 80% in 2017. Such a cut would jar with Rolls’ rapidly improving financial health. Investors sent the shares up 11.5% on Wednesday expecting a conventional response from Rolls to rising free cash flow. If optimism turns out to be misplaced, an Investor Day scheduled in June may bring the first warning.

Thoughts on Rolls-Royce’s share price chart

Rolls-Royce shares are eyeing another attempt to surpass cycle highs between 998p and 1015p that have been the limit for all upward range expansions for over four years. The most recent failure at or near similar peaks were last July and November. Two years before that though, Rolls tested what turned out to be, at the time, a four-year low, and began to advance on a rising line that remains intact to date. The line is likely to survive any slippage should the shares fade to fill the huge gap that opened whilst vaulting as much as 13% on Wednesday. The stock has in fact mostly held above 820p since last year so may not even tag the trend line. In any case it probably needs to stay top side, for chances of an eventual break above 1000p to remain more than evens.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Today 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Today 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Today 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.