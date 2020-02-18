Stimulus Hopes Temper Virus Fears for Nasdaq 100 after Apples Revenue Warning

Traders are already looking ahead to the potential for more fiscal and monetary stimulus to offset the coronavirus disruption

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 18, 2020 7:58 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Stimulus Hopes Temper Virus Fears for Nasdaq 100 after Apple’s Revenue Warning

US stock traders are filtering back to their desks after a long “holiday” weekend to see something a tad unusual: major US indices are pointing to a lower open.

The culprit, coronavirus, is the same major storyline that’s been driving markets for the last several weeks, but with the infection rate itself apparently slowing, the market is shifting its focus toward second-order effects including the massive disruption to global supply chains. Specifically, Apple warned last night that it does not expect to meet its previous revenue guidance for Q1 of $63B-$67B due to constrained production and demand in China. In a statement, the company noted that “Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated.” This marks the second such disruption in the last two years, reviving questions about the company’s heavy reliance on China, and the stock is trading down -3% to $315 in pre-market trading as of writing.

Of course, a disappointing preannouncement from the world’s largest publicly-traded company is cause enough for a pullback in major US indices by itself, but traders are also extrapolating what Apple’s announcement may mean for other globally-integrated firms which could see similar interruptions in the weeks to come. As the chart below shows, Chinese smartphone production is projected to see its biggest decline in Q1 and Q2, before recovering in the latter half of the year:

So far, the damage to broad indices has been relatively limited. Though the interruption to the global economy from coronavirus will be significant, traders are already looking ahead to the potential for more fiscal and monetary stimulus to offset the disruption. As of writing, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures are trading down just -0.6%.

Taking a step back, the contract is trading near the top of its 4-month bullish channel, with the RSI indicator showing a bearish divergence, so there is a case for a near-term pullback toward 9400. That said, the established bullish trend and potential for more stimulus may put a floor under any short-term dips. As long as the index remains above its 21-day EMA and bullish channel support in the 9300 range, the (bullish) trend remains the friend of traders!


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital. Please note that this product may not be available to trade in all regions.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.