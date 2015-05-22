The Straits Times Index (STI) opened 8.13 points higher on Friday at 3,447.99 following a strong performance on Wall Street. In total, 57.4 million shares valued at SG$134.8m had changed hands at 9am. Gainers outnumbered losers 97 to 36.

Company news

In a bumper day of REIT news, Digital Realty Trust announced on Thursday plans to launch a second data centre in Singapore. Located in North East Singapore and with an investment value of circa SG$200 million, the 177,000 square foot facility is designed to address a growing demand for agile and connected data centres across the region and worldwide.

Canada’s Manulife Financial Corporation announced it is planning to list US$450 million (SG$600 million) of its assets in Singapore in the second half of the year in an IPO according to unnamed sources quoted in the Business Times. DBS Bank and JP Morgan are reportedly advising on the IPO, which is expected to be structured as a REIT.

Singapore is the largest REIT hub in the Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) with a combined market capitalisation of more than SG$83 billion, including 28 REIT's in total, said the SGX in March as reported in the Business Times.

Mainboard listed AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT (SGX:O5RU) announced on Friday a SG$41.7m redevelopment of its property in Tuas which the company expects will increase the asset’s value fourfold, reported The Straits Times.

In other news, the start date for the ICE futures market has been delayed for a third time, marking another setback for the exchange operator’s expansion into Asia. A spokeswoman confirmed that the ICE Futures Singapore will not be trading in Brent crude, gold or yuan derivatives until the second half of the year. It had planned to open by the end of June but the spokeswoman said the delay was “to accommodate customer preparations”, reported the Business Times.

Economic news

The Minister of State for Trade & Industry, Teo Ser Luck, announced on Thursday, five new collaborative industry projects (CIPs) by Spring Singapore for SME’s. More than 400 businesses are expected to benefit from better access to tech innovations and digital marketing channels.