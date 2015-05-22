sti opens higher on the back of stronger us performance 645082015

REIT’s dominate the news cycle


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 22, 2015 8:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Straits Times Index (STI) opened 8.13 points higher on Friday at 3,447.99 following a strong performance on Wall Street. In total, 57.4 million shares valued at SG$134.8m had changed hands at 9am. Gainers outnumbered losers 97 to 36.

Company news

In a bumper day of REIT news, Digital Realty Trust announced on Thursday plans to launch a second data centre in Singapore. Located in North East Singapore and with an investment value of circa SG$200 million, the 177,000 square foot facility is designed to address a growing demand for agile and connected data centres across the region and worldwide.

Canada’s Manulife Financial Corporation announced it is planning to list US$450 million (SG$600 million) of its assets in Singapore in the second half of the year in an IPO according to unnamed sources quoted in the Business Times. DBS Bank and JP Morgan are reportedly advising on the IPO, which is expected to be structured as a REIT.

Singapore is the largest REIT hub in the Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) with a combined market capitalisation of more than SG$83 billion, including 28 REIT's in total, said the SGX in March as reported in the Business Times.

Mainboard listed AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT (SGX:O5RU) announced on Friday a SG$41.7m redevelopment of its property in Tuas which the company expects will increase the asset’s value fourfold, reported The Straits Times.

In other news, the start date for the ICE futures market has been delayed for a third time, marking another setback for the exchange operator’s expansion into Asia. A spokeswoman confirmed that the ICE Futures Singapore will not be trading in Brent crude, gold or yuan derivatives until the second half of the year. It had planned to open by the end of June but the spokeswoman said the delay was “to accommodate customer preparations”, reported the Business Times.

Economic news

The Minister of State for Trade & Industry, Teo Ser Luck, announced on Thursday, five new collaborative industry projects (CIPs) by Spring Singapore for SME’s. More than 400 businesses are expected to benefit from better access to tech innovations and digital marketing channels.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.