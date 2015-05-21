sti continues to underwhelm following a fourth flat day 640412015

Financials, telcos and industrials weigh down the index


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 21, 2015 7:50 PM
Indices and sectors
The Singapore stock market has trundled through another average day, following its fourth flat session in a row, which saw the market giving away almost 25 points or 0.7 percent at close of trade yesterday. The STI closed just below the 3,440-point mark on Wednesday following losses from financials, telecoms, and industrials, while the property sector provided some counter-balance. The index dipped 14.36 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 3,439.68 after trading between 3,435.71 and 3,450.67. The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1.57 billion shares valued at SG1.06 billion.

The STI opened slightly higher on Thursday, up 0.41 point or 0.01 per cent to 3,440.09 as at 9am, after Wall Street finished mostly lower on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes cast doubt on an interest rate hike in June.

Stocks
In trading yesterday Keppel Corp. Ltd (SGX:BN4) dropped 1.47 percent, while CapitaLand (SGX:C31) added 0.83 percent, Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (SGX:H78) jumped 1.46 percent, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) shed 0.76 percent, Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) lost 1.18 percent, SembCorp Marine Ltd (SGX: S51) tumbled 1.33 percent, SingTel (SGX:Z74) fell 1.62 percent and Genting Singapore PLC (SGX:G13) dropped 1.59 percent. The trading volume of Global Logistic Properties (SGX:MC0) spiked sharply on Thursday, with over 7 per cent of its stock or some 387 million shares changing hands. The Straits Times reported this was likely the result of an off-the-market share transaction between two parties on an agreed price.

Economic news, currency and insight
In economic news, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) signed a bilateral swap agreement with the Bank of Japan this morning to renew the currency swap facility between the two regulators. The new swap agreement will enable the authorities in Singapore and Japan to swap Japanese yen and Singapore dollars against US dollars. The Straits Times reported that the size of the facility remains the same as the previous agreement, with Singapore able to swap up to US$3 billion in Singapore dollars, while Japan can swap up to US$1 billion in Japanese yen. 

