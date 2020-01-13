Sterling Lower on Economic Data

For today’s most important data releases, the outcome was even worse than expected.

January 13, 2020 3:22 PM

It seemed as though no one even noticed economic data during the 4th quarter of last year, as Brexit was the sole focus.  With Brexit now a done deal (although a trade agreement still needs to be worked out), traders are turning their attention once again to economic data.  Many market participants, as well as individual companies, were “on hold” during Q4 as they awaited the election outcome.  As a result, the data was expected to be poor.  However, for today’s most important data releases, the outcome was even worse than expected.

Industrial Production (MoM) for November declined by -1.2% vs an expectation of -0.2%.  Manufacturing Production (MoM) for November declined by -1.7% vs an expectation of -0.3%.  GDP (MoM) for November was -0.3% vs an expectation of 0.1%.  Although Construction Output and Balance of Trade data for November were better than expected, traders focused more on the data misses rather than the beats.  Combine this data with BOE’s Carney’s dovish comments last week and BOE’s Vlieghe dovish comments today, and the result is a lower Great British Pound.

GBP/USD has been moving lower since putting in a higher near 1.3500 after the election results.  Since those results, each bounce has been sold into and the result is a symmetrical triangle.  With today’s data,  the pair is trading lower near the pivotal 1.3000 level.  If price breaks below the upward sloping trendline of the triangle, there is support from an upward sloping trendline extending back to September, as well as,  previous lows in November near 1.2800.  Below that, support is at the 50% retracement level from the September 3rd low to the December 13th highs near 1.2740.  There is also a confluence of support at previous highs from September 20th and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe near 1.2550. First resistance is at the downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 1.3120.  If price breaks above the trendline, it has room to run to near the election highs just above 1.3500.

Source Tradingview, FOREX.com

GBP/USD wasn’t the only pair affected by the poor data from the UK.  EUR/GBP has been in a falling wedge since mid-August of last year, after failing to break below the wedge after the election, the pair traded back into the middle of the wedge.  However, the poor results pushed the pair even higher to the top of the wedge and horizontal resistance near .8590.  If the pair breaks above these levels,  EUR/GBP could easily run to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the move from the August highs to the December lows near .8670, then perhaps pulling back to retest the trendline before moving higher.  The target for the breakout of a falling wedge is 100% of the wedge, which would be near .9325!! The 50% retracement level  of the previously mentioned timeframe is .8000 (along with horizontal resistance near that level.  There is a band of support below between .8440 and .8540, and below that a retest of the December lows near.8275.

Source Tradingview, FOREX.com

Inflation data and Retail Sales are due out Wednesday and Friday, respectively.  If the data is worse than expected, Sterling may continue to ahead lower.  In addition,  BOE’s Saunders is speaking Wednesday.  Any dovish talk may also push the Pound lower.


Related tags: Dollar Euro Sterling UK election USD UK Carney Forex GDP Brexit Central Bank EUR BOE Bank of England GBP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.