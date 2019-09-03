Sterling loses more ground as Johnson threatens election

The big story for traders is the fact that MPs return to Westminster today, albeit not for long, before the government prorogues Parliamen

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 3, 2019 6:24 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The big story for traders is the fact that MPs return to Westminster today, albeit not for long, before the government prorogues Parliament. Boris Johnson yesterday followed up on his dire warnings to potential rebels in the Tory ranks with the additional message that he will call an election if he the House of Commons turns on him.

Sterling has fallen against all the G10 currencies in the last week, and is down 2.47% versus USD, 1.36% against the CHF and 1.1% against the EUR.

Ferguson shares rise on demerger announcement

The FTSE opened marginally up this morning, led by plumbers merchant Ferguson, which has announced it is de-merging and spinning off a large part of its operations to the US. The decision is subject to shareholder approval and has sparked controversy among some investors, particularly fund managers, some of whom won't be able to hold Ferguson when it lists in the US. Ferguson will continue to trade in the UK under its old Wolseley brand.

US markets poised to respond to new tariffs

The US returns from the Labor Day long weekend today, but S&P 500 and Dow futures are predicting that US equity markets will open down today. The markets there have not had a chance to react to the introduction of 15% tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese goods.

There seems to be no end in sight in the US-China trade negotiations. There is very little news coming out of either Washington or Beijing on the progress of the talks. Economists at UBS have warned that the stand off is starting to have an impact on both the US and global economies.

China, however, seems less affected, with the Caixin China manufacturing index rising above the 50 mark, indicating that the country’s vaunted manufacturing sector is back into expansion mode.

Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Brexit GBP Wall Street Shares market Sterling

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.