State of flux

The FTSE is trading higher Friday even though all major issues concerning the markets remain in a state of flux. It is Theresa May’s last day as the Tory leader and for the moment Boris Johnson looks like her most likely successor.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 7, 2019 6:05 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is trading higher Friday even though all major issues concerning the markets remain in a state of flux. It is Theresa May’s last day as the Tory leader and for the moment Boris Johnson looks like her most likely successor. But it is far too early to call the winner. Although the markets assume a stronger pro-Brexit stance from the next Downing Street resident the big issue will be May’s successor’s stance on a no-deal Brexit.

The talks between the US and Mexico over potential import tariffs are hanging in the balance  with the two sides still deep in negotiations ahead of a deadline Monday. No deal could result in a gradual increase on costs of imports from Mexico to up to 20%.

US jobless data to set tone for afternoon trading

US jobless data later today will focus investors’ minds particularly now that the the Fed seems to be undecided about its next rate move. The central bank left rates unchanged earlier this week a subtle change in tone from chairman Powell was taken as a signal that rates may be cut sooner. The dollar is weaker across the board ahead of the data release at 1.30 London time.

Brent trades higher on speculative push

Brent crude prices are on a roll, jumping 2.2% in early trade to over $63. Speculators have been pushing oil prices lower for days but have encountered resistance at around $60. Now that that level has held they are testing the upside of the current trade range.
Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Dollar Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Crude_oil_USD
Crude Oil Analysis: US Oil and UK Oil Breach Critical Support Zones
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 16, 2024 12:09 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 28, 2023 09:05 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.