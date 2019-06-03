Start of the month doesnt hold much promise

After a lot of position squaring at the end of last week the new month’s trading has not got off to a good start. Instead, European stocks are lower across the board and the FTSE is down 1.07% as the rumbling trade tensions between the US and Mexico and China’s barbs directed at the US take their toll.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 3, 2019 6:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After a lot of position squaring at the end of last week the new month’s trading has not got off to a good start. Instead, European stocks are lower across the board and the FTSE is down 1.07% as the rumbling trade tensions between the US and Mexico and China’s barbs directed at the US take their toll. Oil prices have dropped to their lowest since January, dampening energy firms’ share prices and recession fears are hitting consumer goods companies.

Later today Mexico and the US will try and resolve the issue of illegal immigration in high level talks which will address President Trump’s threat to start taxing Mexican imports into the US from early June.

Oil prices head towards $60 on recession concerns

Brent crude prices have plunged to just below $61 – having traded close to $70 throughout May - and are heading lower as the unsettled situation between the US, China and Iran stokes fears that recession will erode global oil demand. Frictions in the Middle East still remain a factor and may prove a counterweight at a later stage. 

Brexit, Tory leadership and the pound

The pound is trading higher but the sunshine may not last long given that the Brexit rhetoric among the contenders for the Tory leadership post is becoming more intense. After a good start sterling is now gradually heading lower in a straight line, not helped by the no-deal Brexit option coming back into play.
Related tags: Brent Crude Oil Forex GBP UK 100

Latest market news

View more
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Today 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Today 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
Yesterday 12:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brent articles

Oil drilling in sea
Crude oil analysis: Could oil prices stage a recovery?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 7, 2024 05:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil analysis – February 21, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2024 03:30 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Bounce, OPEC+ Uncertainty Remains
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      November 28, 2023 09:05 PM
        Crude Oil Analysis: WTI, Brent Gain Ground Ahead of OPEC+
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 20, 2023 08:26 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.