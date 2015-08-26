(Click to enlarge charts)

U.S. shares highlights

Despite yesterday’s late sell-off seen in the S&P 500 which reversed by 4% from its intraday high of 1948 to retest Monday, 24 August 2015 low of 1867, Starbucks has appeared to be relatively “resilient” as she managed to close (51.09) above Monday, 24 August 2015 low of 42.05.

Interestingly, Starbucks belongs to the Consumer Discretionary (XLY) sector that has exhibited elements of outperformance against the benchmark S&P 500 from a multi-month perspective as per highlighted in my Q3 2015 Global Markets Outlook.

Key elements

Starbucks continue to evolve within a bullish dynamic as it has managed to hold above the 200-day Moving Average (in orange), now acting as a support at 48.05 and the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since the low of 30 July 2012 (see weekly & daily charts).

The dramatic sell-off that printed a low of 42.05 on Monday, 24 August 2015 has managed to stall at the lower boundary of the aforementioned long-term ascending channel which also confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the long-term bullish trend from 17 November 2008 low to the recent 05 August 2015 all-time high (see weekly chart).

Current weekly price action has formed an impending bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern which suggests a potential bullish reversal is round the corner after a steep decline of 29% from the recent 05 August 2015 all-time high (see weekly chart).

The upper boundary (resistance) of the long-term ascending channel stands at 66.00 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see weekly chart).

The intermediate Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests a revival in bullish momentum (see daily chart).

Elements display in the relative value chart of “Starbucks / S&P 500” still advocates for an outperformance play of Starbucks against the benchmark S&P 500 (see last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 48.05

Pivot (key support): 42.05

Resistance: 55.75, 59.24 & 66.00

Next support: 83.00

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that Starbucks Corp is likely to have reached “capitulation” after a swift and steep decline of 29% from its current all-time high seen in 05 August 2015.

As long as the 42.05 pivotal support holds, Starbucks is likely to see a bullish reversal to retest 59.24 before targeting the long-term significant resistance at 66.00.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 42.05 pivotal support may invalidate the recovery scenario for a deeper correction towards the next support at 34.34.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

