﻿

Spring sunshine

The week is starting with some fresh optimism as investors take some reassurance from comments by Fed Chairman Jay Powell about a steady recovery ahead.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 18, 2020 6:19 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The week is starting with some fresh optimism as investors take some reassurance from comments by Fed Chairman Jay Powell about a steady recovery ahead. A closer inspection of his speech shows that his view still remained cautious but he no longer mentions potential economic turmoil ahead, which is something he spoke about only a week ago.

Resources companies are leading the way higher on the FTSE with Anglo American, BHP Group and Rio Tinto all rallying by over 5%. Oil firms and power utilities are also among the top gainers now that Brent crude has firmed up 3.8% and WTI more than 5%.

With only one day to go until the expiry of the WTI June crude oil contract there are no signs that prices will repeat their performance from last month and plunge below zero.  A new pledge from Saudi Arabia of an additional production cut and a record low rig count in the US are beginning to convince investors that the worst of the oil glut may be over, particularly as more and more regions are beginning to reopen. 

Normality seems to be returning

From today some Italian regions will be allowed to open shops, bars and restaurants and travel in and out of the country will restart from 1 June.

Normality is also returning on a deeper level now that Italian, Spanish and French securities regulators have removed the ban on short-selling.

Refreshingly, there are only three FTSE stocks in the red this morning: Ocado, Tesco and Auto Trader Group.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: What’s next after a volatile week for US dollar?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dumps to 1.2600 on Dovish BOE
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold eases from all time high, inflation data in focus
Yesterday 07:56 AM
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
March 22, 2024 11:00 AM
US dollar, Nasdaq 100, Gold forward returns over Easter: The Week Ahead
March 22, 2024 02:13 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
FTSE analysis: UK stocks extends rally on dovish BoE
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 21, 2024 04:00 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Research
      FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
        stocks_01
        FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 7, 2024 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.