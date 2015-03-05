special macro focus the yellow metal gold is due for potential multi week recovery 280182015
After hitting a high of 1307.8 seen on 22 January 2015, Gold (futures) has tumbled by 9% to record a low of 1190 printed on 24 February 2015. Will Gold continue its downward spiral? Let’s us take review its current technical elements.
Pivot (key support): 1130
Resistance: 1222.9 & 1293.0
Next support: 1045
As long as the 1130 pivotal support holds and only a break above the 1222.9 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a potential multi-week recovery towards the next resistance at 1293.0.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 1130 support may see the continuation of the downward spiral towards the next long-term support at 1045
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.