special macro focus the yellow metal gold is due for potential multi week recovery 280182015

Key Points Gold (futures) has retraced and it is now resting on a trendline support at 1190.0 Momentum indicators (RSI & Stochastic) are showing  signs […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 5, 2015 5:23 PM
Key Points

  • Gold (futures) has retraced and it is now resting on a trendline support at 1190.0
  • Momentum indicators (RSI & Stochastic) are showing  signs of revival in upside momentum
  • Key support remains at 1130 and the 1222.9 intermediate resistance needs to be taken out to reinforce a potential multi-week recovery in Gold (futures) 

Gold (Futures)

Gold - watch the 1293.0 resistiance

Gold - at intermediate trendline support(Click to enlarge charts)

After hitting a high of 1307.8 seen on 22 January 2015, Gold (futures) has tumbled by 9% to record a low of 1190 printed on 24 February 2015. Will Gold continue its downward spiral? Let’s us take review its current technical elements.

Key elements

  • The trendline resistance (in dotted purple) joining the highs since 26 August 2015 is now at 1293.0 (see weekly chart).
  • The 89-week Moving Average is also acting as a resistance at around 1293.0 (see week chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator is now at its pull-back support and 50% level (see weekly chart).
  • Current price action has managed to hold above the trendline support (in orange) in place since the significant 07 November 2014 swing low of 1130.0 (see daily chart)
  • The 1190.0 trendline support also coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 07 November 2014 low to 22 January 2015 high (see daily char).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal which suggests that the current downside momentum has started to wane (see daily chart).
  • Candlestick patterns through the formation of “Hammer” and Doji at the 1190.0 support also suggests that a potential bullish reversal is round the corner (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 1130

Resistance: 1222.9 & 1293.0

Next support: 1045

Conclusion

As long as the 1130 pivotal support holds and only a break above the 1222.9 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a potential multi-week recovery towards the next resistance at 1293.0.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 1130 support may see the continuation of the downward spiral towards the next long-term support at 1045

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

