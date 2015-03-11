special macro focus is the lost decade over for japan stock market 307482015
Since the bursting of the Japanese asset (property) price bubble in the early 1990s, the Japanese stock market as represented by the widely cited benchmark […]
Since the bursting of the Japanese asset (property) price bubble in the early 1990s, the Japanese stock market as represented by the widely cited benchmark […]
Since the bursting of the Japanese asset (property) price bubble in the early 1990s, the Japanese stock market as represented by the widely cited benchmark Nikkei 225 has plummeted by a horrendous decline of 80% from a high of 39260 printed on January 1990 to a low of 7606 seen in April 2003.
Even in the previous major bullish trend that occurred from 2003 to 2007 for most emerging and developed markets, Japan was not able to “enjoy the fruits” and underperformed against the rest of the world.
Since the low of 6995 printed in October 2008, the Nikkei 225 has soared by an astonishing 177% to record a high of 18865 seen in last month, February 2015. This remarkable performance is driven primarily by Abenomics.
The big question in all traders/investors’ mind right now is can this rally be sustainable? Will it falter just like it did after the 2003 to 2007 period?
I will answer this golden question from a technical analysis perspective.
The above highlighted charts are “Relative Strength Charts” where we can have a gauge whether the Japan stock market is outperforming, underperforming or neutral against the targeted benchmark (denominator).
I will use the Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (exchange traded fund) to represent the Japan stock market as this ETF tracks large caps Japanese equities and implements currency hedging against the movement of the Japanese yen (JPY). Therefore, it will be a better gauge of performance after “stripping out” the on-going weakness seen in JPY when compared against the various benchmark indices that are denominated in USD.
The first two ratios’ technical elements have indicated clear on-going outperformance against the MSCI All Country World Ex. U.S. and MSCI Asia ex Japan respectively.
Even though the ratio that uses the U.S. S&P 500 as a benchmark is still stuck in a range since September 2012, technical elements have started to improve as the ratio has managed to surpass the 20/50-week Moving Averages and the RSI momentum oscillator remains bullish above its support.
Intermediate support: 17900
Pivot (key support): 16400
Resistance: 19500/19600 & 20850/21690
Next support: 14500
From a technical analysis point of view, the Nikkei 225 may have already seen its major bottom in October 2008 and it is in the midst of the “infancy” stage of potential secular bullish trend.
Technical elements suggest that the Index may see a multi-week pull-back/consolidation below the intermediate resistance at 19500/19600 towards the intermediate support at 17900 with a maximum limit set at the 16400 monthly pivotal support. Thereafter, it is likely to resume its multi-month bullish trend to target the 20850/21690 zone.
However, failure to hold above 16400 may damage the on-going multi-month bullish trend for correction towards the next support at 14500.
Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.