Since the bursting of the Japanese asset (property) price bubble in the early 1990s, the Japanese stock market as represented by the widely cited benchmark


March 11, 2015 5:01 PM
Since the bursting of the Japanese asset (property) price bubble in the early 1990s, the Japanese stock market as represented by the widely cited benchmark Nikkei 225 has plummeted by a horrendous decline of 80% from a high of 39260 printed on January 1990 to a low of 7606 seen in April 2003.

Even in the previous major bullish trend that occurred from 2003 to 2007 for most emerging and developed markets, Japan was not able to “enjoy the fruits” and underperformed against the rest of the world.

Since the low of 6995 printed in October 2008, the Nikkei 225 has soared by an astonishing 177% to record a high of 18865 seen in last month, February 2015. This remarkable performance is driven primarily by Abenomics.

The big question in all traders/investors’ mind right now is can this rally be sustainable? Will it falter just like it did after the 2003 to 2007 period?

I will answer this golden question from a technical analysis perspective.

Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)/ iShares MSCI All Country World Ex. U.S. (ACWX) Ratio 

DXJ vs MSCI All Country Ex US

 Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) / iShares MSCI Asia ex Japan (AAXJ) Ratio

DXJ vs MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan

Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) /S&P 500 (SPY) Ratio

DXJ vs S&P 500

The above highlighted charts are “Relative Strength Charts” where we can have a gauge whether the Japan stock market is outperforming, underperforming or neutral against the targeted benchmark (denominator).

I will use the Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (exchange traded fund) to represent the Japan stock market as this ETF tracks large caps Japanese equities and implements currency hedging against the movement of the Japanese yen (JPY). Therefore, it will be a better gauge of performance after “stripping out” the on-going weakness seen in JPY when compared against the various benchmark indices that are denominated in USD.

The first two ratios’ technical elements have indicated clear on-going outperformance against the MSCI All Country World Ex. U.S. and MSCI Asia ex Japan respectively.

Even though the ratio that uses the U.S. S&P 500 as a benchmark is still stuck in a range since September 2012, technical elements have started to improve as the ratio has managed to surpass the 20/50-week Moving Averages and the RSI momentum oscillator remains bullish above its support.

 Nikkei 225

Nikkei 225_Monthly

Nikkei 225_Weekly

Key elements of Nikkei 225

  • The Index has just broken out of a long-term bullish bottoming formation called “Double Bottom” in place since April 2003. The exit potential of the “Double Bottom” targets the 29610 level (see monthly chart).
  • The MACD trend indicator has managed to flash a bullish crossover after a “flattish” environment since January 2014. This observation suggests that upside momentum is still supporting the current long-term bullish trend in place since October 2008 (see monthly chart).
  • The upward sloping 20-month Moving Average is supporting the Index at 16400 (see monthly chart).
  • The pull-back support (in dotted purple) of the former multi-month ascending range configuration in place since May 2013 is at around 16400 (see weekly chart).
  • The upward sloping 20-week Moving Average is supporting the Index at 17900 (see weekly chart).
  • Based on Elliot Wave principle, the Index is in the midst of a bullish (impulsive) wave III configuration with a potential projection target set at 21690 (Fibonacci projection cluster) (see weekly chart).

Key levels of Nikkei 225 (3 to 6 months)

Intermediate support: 17900

Pivot (key support): 16400

Resistance: 19500/19600 & 20850/21690

Next support: 14500

Conclusion

From a technical analysis point of view, the Nikkei 225 may have already seen its major bottom in October 2008 and it is in the midst of the “infancy” stage of potential secular bullish trend.

Technical elements suggest that the Index may see a multi-week pull-back/consolidation below the intermediate resistance at 19500/19600 towards the intermediate support at 17900 with a maximum limit set at the 16400 monthly pivotal support. Thereafter, it is likely to resume its multi-month bullish trend to target the 20850/21690 zone.

However, failure to hold above 16400 may damage the on-going multi-month bullish trend for correction towards the next support at 14500.

Charts are from eSignal

Economic Calendar

