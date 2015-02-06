special macro focus crude oil wti is showing signs of stabilization 162462015

Key Points West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil has managed to find a “floor” on a significant long-term trendline support at 46.80/43.60. Potential multi-month technical […]


February 6, 2015 5:38 PM
Key Points

  • West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil has managed to find a “floor” on a significant long-term trendline support at 46.80/43.60.
  • Potential multi-month technical rebound towards 65.20 before 75.70
  • Direct correlation between WTI crude oil and S&P Global Energy Sector Index
  • Equities highlights to take advantage of this multi-month potential stabilization phase; EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) & Ezion Holdings (SGX: 5ME)

Since the high of 107.73 seen in June 2014, (WTI) crude oil has tumbled by 58% as OPEC refused to control the supply of crude oil from the cartel’s oil producing countries. This horrendous decline of 58% is the largest magnitude on record since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis where it fall by 77% from its peak of 147.27 printed on July 2008 to a low of 33.20 seen in January 2009.

Let’s us analyse (WTI) crude oil from a technical analysis perspective to decipher its key levels and future expected movement.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil 

WTI_monthly

WTI_weekly

From looking at its monthly chart, WTI appears to have found a floor at long-term trendline support (in dotted green) in place since mid-December 1998. In addition, the monthly RSI has dipped into an “extreme” oversold level not seen in more than 10 years!

The weekly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region and still has “room” for further potential upside before reaching its overbought region. Therefore, as long as the key support at 46.80/43.60 holds, the WTI may see a multi-month rebound towards 65.20 before 75.70 (also correspond closely with the 38.2/50% Fibonacci retracement from 16 June 2014 high to 26 January 2015 low ).

iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy_weekly

The iShares Global Energy ETF (exchange traded fund) tracks the S&P Global Energy Sector Index which comprises companies around the world that produce and distribute oil and gas.

Its fortunes are directly related to the movement of the (WTI) crude oil as we can see that the iShares Global Energy ETF has peaked in June 2014 at 47.91 which coincides with the peak of WTI (at 107.73 on June 2014) before a similar “waterfall” slide occurred in the second half of 2014.

Price action has managed to bounce off from the 33.80 support. In addition, the weekly RSI has just exited from its oversold region.  All these elements suggest a potential multi-month rebound towards the pull-back resistance at 41.90. However, it is important to note that it is still too early to call for a “bottom” in crude oil from a technical analysis point of view.

All these observations suggest that oil and gas related equities are due for a potential multi-month technical rebound after being battered down badly last year. Let’s us turn our focus now to 4 oil and gas related stocks selected based on their technical elements and “relative strength” against the iShares Global Energy ETF (benchmark).

EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG vs iShares Global Energy

EOG Resources_dailyKey elements

  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator has just broken above its former trendline resistance
  • Recent up movement in price action has been accompanied by an increase in volume.
  • The ascending range top at 104.40 confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.

Technical view

The intermediate support is at 94.72/92.52 and as long as the pivotal support at 87.45 holds, EOG Resources is likely to see a push up towards its ascending range top at 104.40. However, a break below 87.45 may negate the bullish tone to see a retest on the key long-term support at 81.07.

 

Hess Corp (HES)

Hess vs iShares Global Energy

Hess Corp_daily

 Key elements

  • Price action has broken above its “Expanding Wedge” (in dotted green) consolidation formation and 20/50-day Moving Averages.
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator has just broken above its former trendline resistance
  • The 80.00/86.25 resistance also confluences closely with the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement from 30 July 2014 high to 16 December 2014 low.

 Technical view

As long as the pivotal support at 63.80 holds, Hess Corp is likely to see an upside movement towards 80.00 before 86.25. On the other hand, failure to hold above 63.80 may see the continuation of its long-term bearish trend to target the next support at 56.10.

 

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG)

Origin Energy vs iShares Global Energy

Origin Energy_weekly

Origin Energy_dailyKey elements

  • “Double Bottom” bullish breakout with neckline support now at 11.90.
  • The upside movement before the bullish breakout has been accompanied by an increasing volume.
  • The gap and 20-day Moving Average is acting as a support at 11.34/11.12
  • The 13.64/13.93 resistance zone also confluences closely with the 02 September 2014 high to 11 December 2014 low.

Technical view

The pivotal support to watch will be at 11.34/11.12 for a potential further upside movement towards 13.64/13.93. However, a break below 11.12 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the key long-term support at 10.28.

 

Ezion Holdings (SGX: 5ME)

Ezion vs iShares Global Energy

Ezion_daily

 Key elements

  • Since the 16 December 2014 low, Ezion has evolved within an ascending channel with the lower boundary now at 1.24.
  • The 20-day Moving Average is acting as a support at 1.24 as well.
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still holding above its support and 50% level.
  • The 1.525 resistance also confluences closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from23 January 2014 high to 16 December 2014 low.

Technical view

As long as the pivotal support at 1.17 holds, Ezion may see a further push up towards 1.525. On the other hand, failure to hold above 1.17 is likely to invalidate the intermediate term bullish trend to see a decline to retest the significant 16 December 2014 swing low at 1.020.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

 

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.