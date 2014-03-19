The U.S. housing market is a vital component of the U.S. economy and if we can recall the last recession was caused by subprime loans tied to the housing market. The U.S. housing market bottomed in Mar 2012 after the horrendous slide from its peak of 189.93 seen in June 2006 (illustrated by the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index below).

The current level of the index stands at 150.39 which is still 26% below from the peak seen in June 2006 where else the S&P 500 (stock market) has soared to a record high. Does it mean that the housing market still has further upside potential as it has lagged behind the stock market? Let us take a look at two homebuilder ETFs (exchange traded funds) namely the iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB) and the SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) for a gauge.

iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB) – bullish candlestick pattern seen at support

Pivot (key support): 23.90

Resistance: 26.56 & 28.15

Next support: 20.45

ITB has been evolving within an ascending channel since Sep 2013 and current price action has dipped close to the lower boundary of the ascending channel and 100-day Moving Average. Interestingly, a bullish candlestick pattern called “Inverted Hammer” coupled with a bullish crossover signal detected in the Stochastic oscillator at the oversold region.

These elements suggest there is still further upside potential ahead for ITB. As long as the pivot (key support) at 23.90 holds, ITB is likely to see a rally to test its intermediate resistance at 26.56 follow by 28.15 next (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 05 Sep 2013 low).

On the other hand, a break below 23.90 is likely to damage the on-going uptrend to see a correction towards the next support at 20.45.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) – bullish signal seen at 50-day Moving Average

Pivot (key support): 32.35

Resistance: 34.27 & 35.65

Next support: 30.66

XHB has managed to stage a rebound from its 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and the Stochastic oscillator has also flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region. These observations suggest a revival of upside momentum.

XHB is likely to see a further upside movement towards its recent swing high (intermediate resistance) at 34.27 and 35.65 next (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 15 Aug 2013 low).

A break below the pivot (key support) at 32.35 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the next support at 30.66 (close to the lower boundary of the ascending channel & 200-day Moving Average-in orange).

Relative value chart of iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Relative value chart of SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

In terms of relative performance, both the relative value charts (RV) of ITB and XHB versus the benchmark S&P 500 ETF (SPY) are showing elements that suggest potential outperformance against the S&P 500. It translates to an outperformance of 7% (ITB/SPY) and 4% (XHB/SPY) respectively as seen on the charts above.

Therefore from a technical analysis perspective, the U.S. housing market does have room for further upside potential and traders/investors can gain exposure in this market via the iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB) and SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) ETFs

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.