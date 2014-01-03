Global solar energy stocks as categorized by the Market Vectors Solar Energy ETF (listed in NYSE) has been in the doldrums since its dramatic decline during the 2007/2008 Great Financial Crisis. It has failed to surpass its 2008 high while the S&P 500 has already rocketed to an all-time high in the last trading day of 2013(see weekly chart). Interestingly, a ray of “sunlight” has appeared for this laggard solar energy sector.

Its relative value chart (Market Vectors Solar Energy ETF / S&P 500 ETF) has managed to trade in an uptrending fashion since 20 Nov 2012 and its recent price action has staged a rebound from the former ascending channel pull-back support and pierced above the 20/50-day Moving Averages. In addition, the RSI oscillator has also broken above its resistance after a bullish divergence signal was sighted earlier. All these observations suggest a potential tactical (1to 3 months) outperformance of the solar energy sector against the S&P 500. To take advantage of such “phenomena”, let us take a look of some interesting technical set-ups for two solar energy stocks listed in the U.S market.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

Pivot (key support): 28.82

Resistance: 40.47

Next support: 20.60

SunPower has managed to stage a rebound from its ascending channel in place since Apr 2013 and has also broken above the 20 and 50-day Moving Averages. In additon, this breakout in price action has been accompanied by an inceasing volume coupled with an upward sloping MACD trend indicator. As long as the pviot (key support) at 28.82 holds, SunPower may see a rally towards its expected target at 40.47 (upper boundary of the ascendning channnel).

On the other hand, a break below the 28.82 support is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a correction towards 20.60.

SolarCity Corp (SCTY)

Pivot (key support): 55.55

Resistance: 65.30 & 70.60

Next support: 45.00

SolarCity Corp has pull-backed and staged a strong bounce at the lower boundary of its short-term ascending channel (highlighted in orange) and also close to the 20 and 50-day Moving Averages. In addition, the rebound has been accompanied by an increasing volume coupled with an upward sloping MACD trend indicator. All these positive confluences suggest a potential continuation of its long-term uptrend towards its intermediate target at 65.30 and a break above 65.30 is likely to trigger a further rally towards the expected target at 70.60 (upper boundaries of the long-term & short-term ascending channels).

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 55.55 is likely to damage the bullish view for a correcton towards the next support at 45.00 (also the 100-day Moving Averages).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.