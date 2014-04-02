After its stellar performance seen last year, the S&P 500 (widely used benchmark for the U.S. stock market) has continued to be resilient and registered a new historical high of 1885 seen on 01 Apr 2014 (not an April Fools ’ Day joke). Going forward, April will be a significant month for the U.S. stock market as corporations start to report their Q1 earnings and guidance. Therefore, what will be the sector theme for the month ahead? Since the multi-month uptrend remains intact for the S&P 500, we will uncover sectors [1] that exhibit elements that support potential outperformance against the general market (S&P 500).

From a technical analysis perspective, we will plot the respective price action of the nine sectors against the S&P 500 to determine outperformance or underperformance. This technique is called “Relative Value Charting”. These price actions are obtained from the Select Sector SPDR ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds). After a close inspection across the nine sectors, our top three picks are Technology, Materials and Energy.

Relative value chart of SPDR Technology sector ETF (XLK) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The relative value chart of XLK versus the S&P 500 (SPY) remains in a bullish dynamic as it continues to hover within an ascending channel in place since 23 July 2013. Recent price action has managed to stage a rebound above its 20 and 50-day Moving Averages coupled with a bullish crossover signal seen in the Stochastic oscillator at the oversold region. All these elements suggest further potential outperformance of XLK against SPY.

SPDR Technology sector ETF (XLK) – Bullish breakout and eyeing the top of the long-term ascending channel

Pivot (key support): 35.70

Resistance: 39.10/39.40

Next support: 33.90

The XLK has managed to stage a bullish breakout above its former resistance after holding above its 50-day Moving Average. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator is still showing further upside potential towards the overbought region. These elements suggest that upside momentum has resurfaced. As long as the pivot (key support) at 35.70 holds, XLK is likely to see a further rally to target 39.10/39.40 next (0.618 Fibonacci projection from 16 Nov 2012 low & upper boundary of its long-term ascending channel).

However, a break below 35.70 may negate the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 33.90 (also the key 200-day Moving Average).

Relative value chart of SPDR Materials sector ETF (XLB) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The relative value chart of XLB versus SPY continues to exhibit positive signs since the bullish breakout of its former long-term trendline resistance. Price action has managed to hold above the pull-back support of its “Ascending Triangle” bullish breakout pattern and 50-day Moving Average. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region. All these elements support a potential outperformance of XLB against SPY.

SPDR Materials sector ETF (XLB) – Eyeing the top of the long-term ascending channel

Pivot (key support): 46.30

Resistance: 51.70/52.95

Next support: 43.40

After holding above its 50-day Moving Average, XLB has managed to clear above its former trendline resistance coupled with a rebound seen in the RSI oscillator above its support. These observations suggest a potential further upside movement for XLB towards the 51.70/52.95 region (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 05 Feb 2014 low & upper boundary of its long-term ascending channel).

However, a break below 46.30 is likely to see a decline towards the next support at 43.40 (also the key 200-day Moving Average).

Relative value chart of SPDR Energy sector ETF (XLE) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The relative value chart of XLE versus SPY has started to show signs of “bottoming”. Firstly, it has traced out a bullish chart reversal pattern called “Double Bottom”. Secondly, it has traded above its 20 and 50-day Moving Averages. Right now, a break above the pull-back and trendline resistances will likely confirm an outperformance of XLE against the S&P 500.

SPDR Energy sector ETF (XLB) – Bullish breakout from “Cup with Handle” pattern

Pivot (key support): 88.30

Resistance: 94.45

Next support: 86.00 & 81.80

XLE has managed to stage a breakout from its bullish continuation chart pattern called “Cup with Handle” coupled with an increase in volume. As long as the pivot (key support) at 88.30 holds, XLE is likely to see a rally towards 94.45 next (potential exit upside projection target of the “Cup with Handle” pattern).

On the other hand, a break below 88.30 is likely to see a decline towards 86.00 (close to the key 200-day Moving Average). Only a break below 88.30 may trigger a correction towards the next support at 81.80.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

