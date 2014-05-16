The India stock market is the top performing stock market in Asia (up 17% year to date). The main reason for this strong outperformance is due to the upcoming national election where market participants are expecting the main pro-business opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party to score a landslide victory.

Before this run-up in the India stock market, we have highlighted in a special report (Possible start of a long-term bullish trend for India stock market) dated 07 March 2014 to keep a lookout for this “gem”. The benchmark stock index, Nifty has indeed hit our first long-term upside target at 7160!

So where do we do go from here given that the main opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party has won the national election. Let’s us take a look its daily chart for some clues.

Nifty (daily chart) – Impending “Shooting Star” at resistance

From the daily chart of Nifty, it is now challenging the upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 28 Aug 2013 at 7340 which is just 2.5% away from our7160 first long-term upside target. Also, do note that 7160/7340 region also corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci projections from different degrees (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 28 Aug 2013 low & 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 04 Feb 2014 low).

Interestingly, price action has started to show signs of “hesitant” by the bulls just below the 7160/7340 resistance region. Firstly, price action has formed a bearish candlestick pattern called “Shooting Star”. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish crossover signal at its overbought region.

All these observation suggests that the current rally appears to be overextended and a potential correction is imminent. In terms of Elliot Wave Theory, the current swing high at 7563 is likely to indicate the end of wave 3/ and corrective down movement wave 4/ should follow next.

Watch the intermediate gap support where a daily close below 7150 is likely to trigger a potential correction of around 8% towards the 6650/6560 support region (lower boundary of the ascending channel + pull-back support-in dotted green + close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 04 Feb 2014 low to current swing high at 7563) before another round of potential rally occurs. On the other hand, a daily close above 7340 is likely to see the continuation of the current bullish movement towards the long-term upside target at 7860.

However, do note that we do not expect this potential correction to alter the long-term bullish trend of Nifty for the second half 2014 as long as the key long-term support at 6340 holds (see weekly chart below).

Nifty (weekly chart) – Still in a long-term bullish trend

