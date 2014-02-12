special focus further outperformance in gold expected from current stock market rout 2 43532014

The on-going correction seen in the S&P 500, after it hit its current all-time high at 1851, appears to have further downside potential as the […]


February 12, 2014 1:09 AM
The on-going correction seen in the S&P 500, after it hit its current all-time high at 1851, appears to have further downside potential as the RSI oscillator has broken below its long term ascending support. The key support zone that may stall this current decline will be at 1710/1660 (50-week Moving Average + lower boundary of the ascending channel).

If we look at things from a ‘relative value’ perspective, the current rout in the S&P 500 can be explained from a clear deterioration in strength from a key ‘risk-on’ sector. This is the SPDR Consumer Discretionary and the turnaround in the safe-haven gold.

Let us look at the relative chart of the SPDR Consumer Discretionary sector ETF (XLY) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY) respectively to explain the current situation seen in the market place.

As seen in the relative value chart of the SPDR Consumer Discretionary sector versus the S&P 500, the chart has displayed a clear bearish divergence signal (higher highs in price action versus lower highs in RSI oscillator) before the S&P 500 hit its current all-time high at 1851 on 15 January 2014 (see dotted blue line).  It indicates a clear under-performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector which has raised a ‘red-flag’ in the bullish trend of the S&P 500 (broad market).  Since Consumer Discretionary is considered a ‘risk-on’ sector, its under-performance suggests that most market participants are not willing to take on more risky trades to propel the broad market higher. This lack of support from the Consumer Discretionary sector suggests a correction was imminent in the S&P 500.

Interestingly, the relative chart of SPDR Gold ETF versus the S&P 500 has shown reverse characteristics.  A bullish divergence signal has been seen (lower lows in price action versus higher lows seen in RSI oscillator) before the S&P 500 hit its current all-time high at 1851 on 15 January 2014 (see dotted blue line). The current price action has managed to trade above its 20- and 50-day Moving Averages and shows further upside potential towards its resistance at 0.72.

These observations suggest the on-going multi-week out-performance of gold against the S&P 500 remains intact.      

Let’s look at the chart of the SPDR gold ETF (GLD).

The current price action of the gold ETF (GLD) has traced out an impending bullish chart reversal pattern called ‘inverse head & shoulders’.  A break above the neckline resistance at 122.34 is likely to trigger a rally towards the 130.80 resistance (also close to the potential price projection target of the chart pattern).

A break below the key support at 119.10 will invalidate the ‘inverse head & shoulders’ pattern to see a possible decline towards its last swing low at 114.50.  It looks like the yellow metal has started to gain back its safe-haven status.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.