The on-going correction seen in the S&P 500, after it hit its current all-time high at 1851, appears to have further downside potential as the RSI oscillator has broken below its long term ascending support. The key support zone that may stall this current decline will be at 1710/1660 (50-week Moving Average + lower boundary of the ascending channel).

If we look at things from a ‘relative value’ perspective, the current rout in the S&P 500 can be explained from a clear deterioration in strength from a key ‘risk-on’ sector. This is the SPDR Consumer Discretionary and the turnaround in the safe-haven gold.

Let us look at the relative chart of the SPDR Consumer Discretionary sector ETF (XLY) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) versus S&P 500 ETF (SPY) respectively to explain the current situation seen in the market place.

As seen in the relative value chart of the SPDR Consumer Discretionary sector versus the S&P 500, the chart has displayed a clear bearish divergence signal (higher highs in price action versus lower highs in RSI oscillator) before the S&P 500 hit its current all-time high at 1851 on 15 January 2014 (see dotted blue line). It indicates a clear under-performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector which has raised a ‘red-flag’ in the bullish trend of the S&P 500 (broad market). Since Consumer Discretionary is considered a ‘risk-on’ sector, its under-performance suggests that most market participants are not willing to take on more risky trades to propel the broad market higher. This lack of support from the Consumer Discretionary sector suggests a correction was imminent in the S&P 500.

Interestingly, the relative chart of SPDR Gold ETF versus the S&P 500 has shown reverse characteristics. A bullish divergence signal has been seen (lower lows in price action versus higher lows seen in RSI oscillator) before the S&P 500 hit its current all-time high at 1851 on 15 January 2014 (see dotted blue line). The current price action has managed to trade above its 20- and 50-day Moving Averages and shows further upside potential towards its resistance at 0.72.

These observations suggest the on-going multi-week out-performance of gold against the S&P 500 remains intact.

Let’s look at the chart of the SPDR gold ETF (GLD).

The current price action of the gold ETF (GLD) has traced out an impending bullish chart reversal pattern called ‘inverse head & shoulders’. A break above the neckline resistance at 122.34 is likely to trigger a rally towards the 130.80 resistance (also close to the potential price projection target of the chart pattern).

A break below the key support at 119.10 will invalidate the ‘inverse head & shoulders’ pattern to see a possible decline towards its last swing low at 114.50. It looks like the yellow metal has started to gain back its safe-haven status.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.