Last year, the U.S. stock market has continued its stellar performance since bottoming out in 2009. The bellwether indices, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have registered a yearly return of 29% and 33% respectively which outperformed its peers from Europe, Japan and Asia (see the below chart as illustrated by the respective Exchange Traded Funds-ETFs).

S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 versus the rest of the world

By dissecting the U.S stock market into “bits and pieces”, we can see that most of the returns are derived from the SPDR Consumer Discretionary & Healthcare sectors which scored a yearly return of 39% and 38% respectively. These two sectors are the top outperformers against the benchmarked S&P 500 in 2013 (see chart below).

SPDR Sectors Performance for 2013

From a theme play perspective, flows have been attracted to the growth industries (Biotechnology & Social Media). These two industries have recorded astounding returns in 2013 as measured from their respective ETFS, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) and Global X Social Media (SOCL). The IBB has registered a return of 59% and SOCL has soared by 57% which have clearly outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 by a wide margin (see chart below)!

IBB & SOCL Performance for 2013

However, the fortunes have started to change for these super outperformers. The SPDR Consumer Discretionary is now the worst underperformer since the start of 2014 and the current best outperformers are the Utilities, Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy sectors (see chart below).

SPDR Sectors Performance (Year to date)

Also the “glamour stocks” have been battered badly as the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) has plunged by 23% since the start of 2014 and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has a negligible return of 0.17% (see chart below).

IBB & SOCL Performance (Year to date)

Therefore, we have started to see weakness in “glamor stocks” (Biotechnology & Social Media) and a key cyclical sector (Consumer Discretionary) while the defensive sectors (Utilities & Consumer Staples) have outperformed. These observations can be further reinforced from their respective relative value charts (see below).

SPDR Utilities (XLU) versus S&P 500 (SPY)

SPDR Consumer Staples (XLP) versus S&P 500 (SPY)

SPDR Consumer Discretionary (XLY) versus S&P 500 (SPY)

Let’s us now take a look at the long-term charts of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100

S&P 500 – Coming close to key resistance zone at 1930/1960

The S&P 500 is now coming close to the top of the two ascending channels at 1930/1960 which also coincides with various Fibonacci projections from different degrees. The RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region and still has downside potential towards its horizontal support.

All these observations suggest that we have limited upside potential below the key resistance region at 1930/1960. A break below the 1840 support is likely to see a risk of a potential correction towards the key support region at 1710/1630.

Nasdaq 100 – Upside target has been reached at 3720/3740

The Nasdaq 100 has reached its long-term upside target at 3720/3740 in March 2014 through the breakout of its ascending range configuration (see monthly chart). The key resistance at 3720/.3740 also coincides with various Fibonacci projections from different degrees. In addition, the RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region and still has downside potential towards its horizontal support.

Therefore, a break below 3410 support is likely to trigger a correction towards the key support region at 3080/3020. Also, the relative value chart of Nasdaq 100 ETF versus the S&P 500 ETF has started to evolve in a sideways range configuration. This observation suggests that the market leader (Nasdaq 100) has lost its outperformance edge against the S&P 500 (see chart below).

Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) versus S&P 500 (SPY)

Conclusion

The S&P 500 is coming close to its key resistance zone at 1930/1960 while the Nasdaq 100 has already met its upside target (key resistance) at 3720/3740. Also from a sector rotation perspective, the defensive sectors (Utilities & Consumer Staples) have started to outperform while the key cyclical sector (Consumer Discretionary) has continued to show weakness since Dec 2013. Therefore, market leadership has been transferred to the laggards (defensive sectors). This type of rotation usually precedes a potential correction.

Therefore, the U.S. stock market is now coming close to a critical inflection point where the risk of a 12% to 16% correction has increased. However, do note that we do not expect this potential correction to alter the long term bullish trend for the U.S. stock market since 2009.

Source: Charts are from eSignal & StockCharts.com

