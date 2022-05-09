SP500 where to from here

Last week three central banks, the Federal Reserve, the RBA, and the Bank of England, raised interest rates as the battle to tame inflation intensified.

May 9, 2022 11:38 AM

Last week three central banks, the Federal Reserve, the RBA, and the Bank of England, raised interest rates as the battle to tame inflation intensified.

While the key U.S stock index the S&P500 finished the week down a seemingly sedate -0.2%, under the hood it was a very different story. The S&P500 traded in an extraordinarily wide 5.7% range and closed for a second consecutive session below 4200.

The question from here is will the expected path of aggressive central bank tightening into slowing growth emanating from the War in Ukraine and China’s Covid 19 lockdowns send the economy into recession and the S&P500 to new year to date lows. Or is a short-covering rally in the offering?

Last week, Fed Chair Powell indicated that there are two more 50 bp hikes coming in June and July. As such, most Fed speakers in the coming weeks are likely to reinforce the Fed Chairs’ hawkish message keeping the pressure on rate and equity markets in the coming months.

Fed Chair Powell stated last week that he is confident he can engineer a soft landing, however, his optimism appears somewhat misplaced. Most Fed tightening cycles have typically ended in recession.

In the event, that the Fed can’t thread the needle and the global economy enters a recession, the average decline in the S&P 500 over the past 11 recessions has been 26 per cent. Currently, the S&P 500 is 15.5% below its bull market, November high.

While a recession is no certainty, the downside risks are building. Last week the U.S ISM manufacturing data fell for a second straight month. A slowdown was seen in the production, new orders, and employment components.

This coming Friday, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment, is again expected to print at recessionary levels on concerns over rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, expectation of aggressive central bank tightening and elevated energy prices.

The preferred way to position for an intensification of the downside risks is to look to sell a bear market rally towards 4300 with a stop placed at 4425. The target would be a retest of range lows 4100 area.

SP500 daily chart 9th of April

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 9, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Wall Street Stocks Trade Ideas Indices Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

stocks_02
Wall Street gaps lower, ASX under pressure following Trump’s tariffs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 3, 2025 12:15 AM
    EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
      stocks_08
      With Wall Street bucking its Thanksgiving trend, the ASX could struggle
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 27, 2024 09:55 PM
        Yen Rises, Nvidia, Wall Street Falters as US Mulls AI-Chip Export Ban
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 15, 2024 09:53 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.