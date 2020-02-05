SP500 what comes next

A continued recovery in U.S. equity markets overnight prompted by headlines that a research team at a Chinese university had found an effective drug to treat patients of coronavirus and another round of better than expected U.S. economic data.

February 5, 2020 10:35 PM

In terms of the U.S. economic data, the ADP employment print was notable for being the strongest number since May 2015 and was followed by better than expected ISM non-manufacturing PMI data coming hot on the heels of stronger than expected ISM manufacturing number released earlier in the week.

In our articles on key stock indices over the course of the past two weeks, our base case has been for a pullback of between 3-5% in key equity markets including the S&P 500 and the ASX200, the emergence of the virus being the catalyst for the corrections.

The strong rebound in both the S&P500 and the ASX 200 comes following falls of -3.7% and -3.5% respectively, right in the ballpark of what we looking for, a pleasing development as an analyst and a trader, a tragedy that it comes as a result of the loss of human life.

Taking into careful consideration that uncertainties remain around the duration and severity of the coronavirus, we will attempt to answer what comes next for the benchmark S&P 500 equity index, the barometer of risk sentiment that I most rely on.

As viewed on the chart below, the decline from the 3337.50 high to this week’s 3212.75 low, while falling just short of our ideal pullback target between 3200 and 3180 unfolded in three waves, typically a sign of a correction, before returning to the surety of a well establish uptrend channel.

Today in the Asian session, S&P 500 futures have made new all-time highs, in theory, the minimum requirement for a Wave v. However, if we use a common projection for a Wave v which is the length of Wave i, there is scope for the next leg higher to extend towards 3450/3500.

In a nutshell, the recent correction appears complete and the 3450/3500 area becomes the next upside target, using this week's 3212.75 swing low as the bullish reassessment level.

SP500 – what comes next?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 6th of February 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.