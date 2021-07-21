﻿

SP500 shakes off Delta scare to set sights on new highs

As noted in an article on the ASX200 yesterday, an extension and deepening of lockdowns in Greater Sydney and Victoria will likely see Australian Q3 GDP slide into negative territory. As of today, South Australia has entered a seven-day lockdown joining the drag on economic growth.

July 21, 2021 2:00 AM

This morning release of the minutes from the RBA's July Board meeting, where it announced a tapering of QE, showed an emphasis on flexibility around its decision to taper.

Given the high degree of uncertainty about the economic outlook, members agreed that there should be flexibility to increase or reduce weekly bond purchases in the future, as warranted by the state of the economy at the time.

The inclusion of this guidance combined with the ongoing risks around the spread of the Delta variant into other states of Australia appears likely to see the RBA reverse its July tapering decision at its August meeting.

Instead the RBA is expected to continue QE bond purchases at a pace of A$5bn/week once the current tranche ends in September, before ultimately starting to taper in November 2021.

The likely postponement of tapering has provided another blow to the AUDUSD, already under pressure from a resurgent US dollar, a sharp deterioration in risk sentiment, and lower commodity prices.

Technically, following Monday's break and close below critical support .7420/00 area, the AUDUSD appears at risk of a deeper correction towards .7200c and possibly towards medium term support .7020/.6990 area (coming from several lows in September and November 2020).

Recent lows in the .7400/20 area should provide initial resistance, with a break and consecutive daily closes above the 200-day ma at .7584 needed to indicate the correction is complete, and the uptrend has resumed.

audusd daily chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 20th of July 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex Forex AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
March 8, 2024 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
March 8, 2024 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
March 8, 2024 01:59 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 09:00 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 8, 2024 03:59 PM
      Forex trading
      Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 04:30 PM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 5, 2024 04:36 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.