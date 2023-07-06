SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls

July 6, 2023
Congress building
US futures

Dow futures -0.71% at 34030

S&P futures -0.8% at 4410

Nasdaq futures -1.1% at 15035

In Europe

FTSE -1.65% at 7313

Dax -0.7% at 15670

  • FOMC minutes reinforce the hawkish message
  • ADP payrolls jump 497k vs 228k exp.
  • GBP rises on hawkish BoE bets
  • Oil looks to EIA inventory data
 

Fed minutes reinforce the Fed's hawkish message

US stocks are falling as bond yields rise following the June FOMC minutes and stronger than expected ADP payroll data.

The minutes of the June FOMC were slightly more hawkish than the market had anticipated, showing that the move to skip a rate hike in June was as unanimous as Fed Chair Powell indicated. Some policymakers would have preferred a 25 bps.

What is sure is that June was a skip, not a pause, with another rate hike planned for July and potentially beyond. The market is in line with the Fed for July, pricing in a 90% probability of a 25 bps hike, although the market is not convinced of a second hike this year.

Meanwhile, jobs data shows just how resilient the labour market is. ADP private payroll jumped 497k, up from 278k and down well above the 228k forecast. The Fed pointed out that the strong labor market could help prevent a hard landing in the US. JOLTS job openings will be released shortly and are expected to slip below 10 million to 9.5 million.

Looking ahead, attention is on ISM non-manufacturing PMI data, which is expected to tick higher to 51 in June, up from 50.3 in May. New orders are expected to continue rising firmly, and prices pair increase at a slower pace.

Corporate news

Meta rises almost 3% pre-market after the release of the Threads app, which will rival Twitter. The service attracted millions of new users in a few hours.

Coinbase rose 1% after Bitcoin rises to a 13-month high on news that fund managers are looking to create a US-listed bitcoin ETF.

S&P500 outlook – technical analysis

After running into resistance at 4460 the price is falling towards support at 4400. The RSI bearish divergence supports a move lower. Should sellers break below 4400, 4320 comes into play at 4320 the June 27 low and rising trendline support. Meanwhile, buyers could look for a rise over 4460 to extend gains and create a higher high.

s&p500 outlook chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP rises

The USD is edging lower after gains yesterday following the hawkish Federal Reserve minutes. Jobs data is in focus ahead of tomorrow’s NFP report.

EURUSD is edging higher, boosted by stronger-than-expected German factory orders, which jumped 6.4% MoM in May, helping to ease some recession fear after the soft PMI data earlier in the week. Meanwhile, eurozone retail sales stalled again in May at 0%, defying expectations of a 0.2% increase.

GBPUSD is rising in a data quiet day, supported by expectations that the Bank of England will continue hiking interest rates aggressively in order to tame inflation. The market is pricing in a peak rate of 6.5%. BoE newcomer Megan Greene warned that rates may settle at higher levels permanently.

EUR/USD +0.09% at 1.0865

GBP/USD +0.42% at 1.2750

 

Oil trades flat as tighter supply is matched with demand concerns

Oil prices are holding steady after strong gains yesterday as the market weighs up tighter supply alongside fears of a global economic slowdown.

Oil prices jumped 3% yesterday amid a delayed reaction to Saudi Arabia and Russia announcing a fresh round of output cuts for August. Total cuts now stand at around 5% of global oil output.

This, along with a larger-than-expected draw in US oil inventories, supports oil prices.

However, this is being matched by concerns over concerns over global economic growth after weaker data from China, the world's largest consumer of oil, and after the minutes from the June FOMC, which point to more tightening.

EIA inventory data is due later.

WTI crude trades +0.2% at $72.00

Brent trades at +0.14% at $76.15

Looking ahead

15:00 US ISM services

15:30 EIA oil inventories

 

 

 

 

