S&P500 Forecast: Stocks slip as more bank earnings roll in

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:04 PM
29 views
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures -0.1% at 34540

S&P futures -0.16% at 4513

Nasdaq futures -0.25% at 1567

In Europe

FTSE -0.11% at 7404

Dax -0.20% at 16050

  • US retail sales rise 0.2% vs 0.5% expected
  • MS profits fall 18%, BAC Q2 profits rise
  • USD falls further
  • Oil edges higher ahead of stockpile data 

US retail sales rise by less than expected

US stocks are falling modestly as investors digest weaker-than-expected US retail sales and the latest earnings from corporate America.

US retail sales rose 0.2% MoM in June after rising an upwardly revised 0.5% in May. Estimates had pointed to a 0.5% increase in June.

The data, whilst weaker than expected, was still positive, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could be managing to engineer a soft landing for the US economy, whereby inflation is reined in without tipping the economy into recession.

Goldman Sachs cut the odds of a recession in the US to 20%, down from 25%, citing recent data which has reinforced their confidence that the Fed will succeed in lowering inflation to an acceptable level without causing a recession.

Attention will now be on industrial production data, which is expected to be flat in June after falling -0.2% in May.

In addition to economic data, US Q2 earnings will be in focus from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, which come following earnings from Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, and Citigroup on Friday. While JPM and WFG benefitted from the Fed’s rise in interest rates, Citigroup saw profits tumble as deal-making dried up.

Corporate news

Bank of America rises pre-market after posting a rise in Q2 profits thanks to higher interest rates boosting NII. Its trading arm also fared better than expected.

Morgan Stanley falls after the banking giant’s profits dropped 18% in Q2 as deal-making revenue weakened from the investment bank arm.

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis

The S&P500 continues to hover around 15-month highs above 4500. The RSI has tipped into overbought territory so buyers should be cautious. A rise above 4550, the September 21 high, could see the buyers target 4600 round number and 4640, the March 2022 high. On the downside, support can be seen at 4495 the weekly low, ahead of 4460, the June high.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD falls, GBP, EUR rise

The USD is falling amid expectations that the Federal Reserve is close to reaching the end of its rate hiking cycle. The rise in retail sales failed to help the USD.

EURUSD is rising, amid a weaker USD, and as the euro finds support from hawkish ECB commentary. ECB policymakers have reiterated support for another rate hike in July, and the market is pricing in a further hike in September. The ECB rate decision is next week.

GBPUSD is hovering around $1.31 after UK grocery inflation cooled further to 14.6%. This marks the fourth straight monthly decline and down from 167.1% in June. The data comes ahead of UK CPI data tomorrow.

EUR/USD +0.07% at 1.1235

GBP/USD +0.1% at 1.3099

 

Oil holds steady ahead of stockpile data

Oil prices are edging higher after steep losses on Monday. Both Brent and WTI settled 1.5% lower after weak Chinese data hit the demand outlook.

After Chinese GDP missed forecasts, several major US banks have revised lower their China GDP forecast for this year.

Today, oil is befitting from the weaker USD and from hopes that the US economy will avoid a recession. Goldman Sachs now only sees a 20% probability of a recession in the US, the world’s largest consumer of energy.

Meanwhile, the restarting of oil production in some Libyan oil fields is keeping pressure on oil prices. Three fields were shuttered last week amid protests.

Looking ahead, attention turns to stockpile data due later today, which is expected to show that stockpiles and inventories fell last week.

WTI crude trades +0.4%t $74.25

Brent trades at +0.25% at $78.63

Looking ahead

14:15 US industrial output

21:30 API crude oil inventories

 

Related tags: US Open USD Oil SPX 500 Indices

Latest market news

View more
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 18, 2023
Today 12:53 PM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
Today 12:00 PM
DAX, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:21 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Ocado shares jump on surprise positive Ebitda – Top UK stocks
Today 07:17 AM
Gold, FTSE 100 Analysis: European open – 18th July 2023
Today 05:28 AM
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Hang Seng Analysis: Key level to watch
Today 02:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
S&P500 Outlook: Stocks extend gains driven by easing inflation
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 13, 2023 01:51 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq100 Outlook: Stocks soar as inflation cools
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 12, 2023 01:49 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Outlook: Stocks broadly flat ahead of a key week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 10, 2023 01:07 PM
        Congress building
        SP500 Outlook: Stocks fall after hawkish FOMC minutes & strong ADP payrolls
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 6, 2023 01:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.