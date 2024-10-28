S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises ahead of a HUGE week for earnings and data

US stocks are set to open higher, recouping some of last week's losses ahead of a big week for US earnings, critical US economic data, and the final countdown phase ahead of the US election next week. The market is convinced that the Fed will cut rates by 25 bps in November. 169 S&P500 firms report this week, including Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 28, 2024 1:43 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.69% at 42426

S&P futures 0.56% at 5841

Nasdaq futures 0.43% at 20443

In Europe

FTSE 0.08% at 8257

Dax 0.14% at 19471

  • Stocks rise after losses last week
  • Mega cap earnings, key US data & US election countdown
  • Oil tumbles as the risk premium fades

Mega cap earnings, US data & US election countdown

U.S. stocks point to a stronger open, recouping some of last week's losses ahead of key corporate earnings, a big week for US data and the final phase of the countdown for the U.S. presidential election

This week is a big week for corporate earnings, with 169 S&P 500 companies due to reports across the week, including the bulk of magnificent 7 mega-cap tech firms, including Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon. These makeup around 23% of the S&P 500 weighting, and investor reactions could impact broader risk sentiment.

While the US economic calendar is quiet today, there are plenty of crucial data points across the week, including the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, the personal consumption index, Q3 GDP, and, on Friday, the US nonfarm payroll report.

The data comes as the market is almost certain that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at the central bank's next meeting, which is on November 6 and 7, shortly after the November 5th U.S. presidential election.

The market is broadly pricing in a Donald Trump win, with stocks and assets tied to Trump rising. Bitcoin and Trump Media have been higher in recent weeks while the Mexican peso is lower.

Corporate news

Apple is set to open higher ahead of its earnings later this week. The company is on track to become the first firm to reach $4 trillion in market cap.

Tesla is extending gains from last week after CEO Elon Musk announced plans to grow vehicle sales by 30% next year, thanks to cheaper models and enthusiasm for self-driving software.

Oil majors such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron are falling 2% on the back of oil prices slumping 6% amid reduced geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Inspire your inbox with free weekly insights

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P500 trades above its multi-month rising trendline but has eased back from record highs of 5882. Buyers will look to rise above the 5882, to extend gains towards 5900. Sellers will need to break below 5800, last week’s low, to negate the near-term uptrend. Below there 5660, the October low comes into focus.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD rises

The USD is falling on profit-taking but is still set for its largest monthly rise since 2022. The U.S. dollar has risen firmly on expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates at a slower pace and amid data that shows signs of strength in the US economy. The dollar is also benefiting from the possibility of Trump winning the election.

EUR/USD is rising, capitalizing on the weaker U.S. dollar ahead of a busy week for both the eurozone and the US economic calendars. However, gains in the euro could be limited given further rate cuts are expected from the ECB.

GBP/USD is rising towards 1.30 amid USD weakness, and investors look nervously ahead to the UK Budget this week. Recent data has suggested that UK businesses were nervous about the prospect of tax hikes when Rachel Reeves announces the budget on Wednesday.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q4 2024

Oil tumbles as risk premium fades

Oil prices fell over 6% at the start of the week as the Middle East risk premium fades and amid concerns about the demand outlook.

Israel launched a series of airstrikes against its rival Iran at the weekend, delivering the long-awaited retaliation for Tehran's most recent missile attack. Israel avoided oil infrastructure, and Iran has downplayed extended the damage, leading to optimism of a de-escalation from recent tensions in the region.

While there is still risk in the Middle East, supply disruption is looking less likely. At the same time, the OPEC plus group is expected to start unwinding some production cuts in December, raising output by around 180,000 barrels per day. This is likely to keep the lead on any gains in oil prices.

Meanwhile, on the demand side, concerns over China's demand outlook remain despite the recent stimulus announcement.

 

Related tags: US Open USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
Today 02:01 AM
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Yesterday 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Yesterday 07:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 13, 2025 01:56 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.