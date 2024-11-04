S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of the US election & Fed meeting this week

U.S. stocks are rising very modestly, and trade is cautious ahead of this week's upcoming US elections and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The polls remain incredibly close, with Kamala gaining some ground. The VIX index, which is considered a measure of market fear, is above its 30-day moving average, although it's still well below where it was the week before the 2020 election.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 4, 2024 2:00 PM
100USD_buildings
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.03% at 42051

S&P futures 0.14% at 5734

Nasdaq futures 0.03% at 20031

In Europe

FTSE 0.48% at 8217

Dax -0.16% at 19222

  • Stocks muted ahead of a big week for risk events
  • US election polls show race is still too tight to call
  • Nvidia rises after its inclusion into the S&P500
  • Oil rises as OPEC+ delays production increase

US elections in focus ahead of voting tomorrow

U.S. stocks are rising very modestly, and trade is cautious ahead of this week's upcoming US elections and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The polls remain incredibly close, with traditional polls pointing to a slight possibility of Kamala Harris's victory when the Polymarkets predicted a Trump victory. However, his odds of winning have narrowed. And predicted showed Harris edging past Trump. The closeness of these odds highlights the uncertainty surrounding this coin-toss presidential election.

There is also a possibility that the winner may not be known for days after voting, which could result in choppy trade while the market awaits clarity.

The VIX index, which is considered a measure of market fear, is at 22.38, considerably above its 30-day moving average, although it's still well below where it was the week before the 2020 election.

Beyond the elections, the market is pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the November meeting. The decision comes after data last week showed a much weaker-than-expected October nonfarm payroll report, but they did little to change market expectations for the Federal Reserve.

Last week, the three main indices fell as investors de-risked and digested a mix of earnings from the technology megacaps. While Alphabet and Amazon impressed, Apple, Microsoft, and Mesa fell and were concerned about the outlook and high AI spending.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

Corporate news

Nvidia rose after it was announced that the stock would replace Intel on the Dow Jones Index.

Trump Media & Technology is set to open 7% lower as the market reassesses Trump’s chances of winning the election.

Robolox is set to rise 3.3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stance on the game platform to outperform from equal weight, saying the share price could double.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

After consolidating between 5882 and 5775 since early October, the S&P 500 broke below the lower band before finding support on the 50 SMA at 5700. The price is edging higher towards resistance at 5775, the September high.  Buyers will need to retake this resistance to negate the near-term bearish move. Above 5775, 5882 comes back into play. Sellers will look to break down the 50 SMA at 5700 to create a lower low and expose the 100 SMA at 5600.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD falls, EUR/USD rises

The USD is falling after a flat finish last week as the market looks cautiously ahead to the US elections and the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Thursday. The USD has fallen from three-month highs after five weeks of gains.

EUR/USD is rising, making a weaker U.S. dollar, and after manufacturing activity contracted by less than expected in October. The manufacturing PMI was revised to 46, up from 45 in September. Gains in the euro could be limited as the ECB is expected to continue cutting interest rates potentially at a faster pace than the Fed.

GBP/USD is rising, capitalizing on a weaker U.S. dollar and recovering from weakness following the Labour government’s budget last week. This week's attention will be on the Bank of England, which is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points but is not expected to signal another rate cut this year.   

Oil rises as OPEC+ delays oil production increase.

Oil prices are rising over 2.5% after OPEC+ decided to delay production increases and as the market braces for the US presidential election results.

At the weekend, OPEC+ said it would extend its output cut of 2.2 million barrels per day for another month in December. The group had been planning on increasing production by 180k barrels per day starting next month. However, given the low oil prices, concerns over a supply glut, and weak demand, the oil cartel has kicked the can down the road. There should be more clarity after the US presidential election.

The Oil markets could also be volatile this week, with participants also awaiting Iran's response to recent Israel attacks.

 

Related tags: US Open USD SPX 500

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

Congress building
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises despite Trump's tariff warning & hotter PPI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 13, 2025 01:56 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.