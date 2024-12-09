S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week

U.S. stocks are all set for a muted open after reaching record highs last week and as investors look ahead to inflation data later in the week. Stocks in the US have rallied across the past three weeks as the Trump trade continued to play out. US CPI is due on Wednesday and is expected to rise 2.7% YoY in November.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 9, 2024 2:25 PM
20231218 - 001 - 01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.12% at 44,663

S&P futures -0.01% at 6085

Nasdaq futures -0.14% at 21579

In Europe

FTSE 0.64% at 8359

Dax  0.19% at 20405

  • US stocks await the next catalyst
  • Fed December rate cut expectations rose after the NFP
  • Global geopolitical risks keep mood cautious
  • Oil rises after China signals a change in monetary policy stance

Stocks muted awaiting the next catalyst

U.S. stocks are all set for a muted open after reaching record highs last week and as investors look ahead to inflation data later in the week.

Stocks in the US have rallied across the past three weeks as the Trump trade continued to play out.

The main focus this week is the CPI report, which is scheduled to be released on Wednesday and is expected to show a 0.2% MoM and a 2.7% Yo, up from 2.6%.

The data will come as expectations for a  25 basis point rate cut in December shot up to 85% after Friday's nonfarm payroll report. The NFP showed job growth increased in November, but the unemployment rate also rose to 4.2%. After a December rate cut, the Fed is expected to cut rates around once a quarter.

Investors are also monitoring developments in Sri Lanka, France, and South Korea, keeping the mood cautious while lifting safe-haven Gold.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

Corporate news

Macy’s is set to open 3% higher following reports that activist investor Barrington Capital is urging the retailer to create a real estate unit and consider options with Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury Chains after building an undisclosed stake.

Tesla is up over 2% after Deutsche Bank highlighted the EV maker as one of its top picks for 2025. The bank cited its leadership in autonomous driving and its position to withstand industry headwinds.

Nvidia trades 2% lower after China launched an investigation into the chip maker over suspected violations of anti-monopoly law.

You ask listed shares of Chinese companies are expected to open sharply higher after the Chinese politburo hinted at a shift to looser monetary policy next year. Alibaba is up 6% premarket, and PDD has climbed 9%.

S&P500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P 500 has been rising to fresh record highs, reaching 6100, the round number. The move higher appears to be losing steam. Still, buyers will look to expect gains towards 6150, the rising trendline resistance. Meanwhile, support can be seen at 6027, the November high. Below here 6000 and 5970, the rising trendline support come into play.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD is flat, AUD/USD rises

The USD is holding steady after gains last week. Attention is Wednesday’s inflation data for more clues over whether the

EUR/USD is unchanged despite investor confidence tumbling to a 13-month low. The Sentix Investor confidence gauge dropped to -17.5 from -12.8. The fall comes as the economic outlook deteriorates in the region and amid political uncertainty in France and Germany.

AUD/USD has rallied over 1% following China's change of monetary stance to appropriately loose next year. A looser monetary policy could help restore growth and confidence in Australia’s largest trading partner.

Oil rises as China changes its policy stance

Oil prices were rising over 1.4% at the start of the week, boosted by geopolitical developments in the Middle East and a change in China's monetary policy stance.

According to an official report from a meeting of top Communist Party officials, China will adopt a moderately loose monetary policy stance, as it did in 2010 when it sought to recover from the global financial crisis.

This is expected to help the growth outlook and improve the oil demand outlook. Last week, OPEC+ cited the weak demand outlook in China as a reason to leave production cuts in place until Q2 2025.

Separately, rebels overthrew the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, adding to political uncertainty in the Middle East.

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD Oil US Dollar

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 11, 2024 02:20 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ is unchanged as investors wait for inflation data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 10, 2024 02:07 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
        USA flag
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 6, 2024 02:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.