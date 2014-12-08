What happened last week

The S&P 500 has traded sideways below the 2070/2080 pivotal resistance. Please click on this link to more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

The longer-term RSI oscillator has continued to flash a bearish divergence signal and still has room for further downside before reaching its significant support (see weekly chart).

Current price action is right below the upper boundary of the ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02 October 2011 at 2080

The 20-day Moving Average is now coming to support the Index at around 2050 (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has “room” towards its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 October 2014 low to 21 November 2014 high coincides closely with the 2012 support (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2080

Support: 2051 & 2012

Next resistance: 2140/2170

Conclusion

Elements are still advocating for a potential setback in the S&P 500 below the pivotal resistance at 2080. However, the Index needs to break below 2051 to reinforce a potential intermediate setback scenario towards the next support at 2012.

However, a clearance above 2080 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the long-term resistance zone at 2140/2170.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.