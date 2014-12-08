sp 500 weekly outlook still below 20702080 resistance 82442014
The S&P 500 has traded sideways below the 2070/2080 pivotal resistance. Please click on this link to more details on our last weekly outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 2080
Support: 2051 & 2012
Next resistance: 2140/2170
Elements are still advocating for a potential setback in the S&P 500 below the pivotal resistance at 2080. However, the Index needs to break below 2051 to reinforce a potential intermediate setback scenario towards the next support at 2012.
However, a clearance above 2080 is likely to see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the long-term resistance zone at 2140/2170.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.