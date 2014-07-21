sp 500 weekly outlook sideways below 1984 before potential push up 65772014
What happen last week With reference to our last weekly outlook on the S&P 500 dated on 14 Jul 2014 (Maintain bullish bias for a […]
With reference to our last weekly outlook on the S&P 500 dated on 14 Jul 2014 (Maintain bullish bias for a potential push up) , the Index has rallied above the 1947 support and hit the intermediate upside target at 1984 as expected.
Pivot (key support): 1947
Resistance: 1984 & 2010/2014
Next support: 1926/1920 & 1900
Maintain bullish bias where we are expecting some sideways movement below the intermediate resistance at 1984 before a potential push up to target the 2010/2014 resistance region.
However, a break below the 1947 pivot (key support) is likely to damage the on-going intermediate bullish trend & trigger a correction towards 1926/1920 and even 1900.
