July 21, 2014
What happen last week

With reference to our last weekly outlook on the S&P 500 dated on 14 Jul 2014 (Maintain bullish bias for a potential push up) , the Index has rallied above the 1947 support and hit the intermediate upside target at 1984 as expected.

Key elements

  • The upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel joining the lows since Oct 2011 (in orange) is at 2010.  There are still no clear exhaustion signs even though price action is coming close to the 2010 level (see weekly chart).
  • The 2010 level also coincides with the upper boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel (in green) joining the lows since 05 Feb 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • The 50-day Moving Average is coming to support the Index at around 1947 (see daily chart).
  • The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel (in dark green)stands at 1900 which also corresponds with the lower boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel (in green) in place since 05 Feb 2014 (see weekly & daily charts).
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains above its trendline support and 50% level (see daily chart).
  • The 2010/2014 resistance zone corresponds closely with multiple Fibonacci projections (1.618 projection from 14 Apr 2014 low & 0.618 projection from 14 Apr 2014 low) (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 1947 support coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 14 Apr 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator still has some downside potential before reaching its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 1947

Resistance: 1984 & 2010/2014

Next support: 1926/1920 & 1900

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias where we are expecting some sideways movement below the intermediate resistance at 1984 before a potential push up to target the 2010/2014 resistance region.  

However, a break below the 1947 pivot (key support) is likely to damage the on-going intermediate bullish trend & trigger a correction towards 1926/1920 and even 1900.

