What happened last week

With reference to our last weekly outlook (Further setback before potential new rise) dated 28 Apr 2014, the S&P 500 has continued to push higher before staging a pull-back last Friday.

Key elements

The Stochastic oscillator has turned down from its overbought region which suggests further downside potential (see daily chart).

The lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” is now supporting the market at 1840 which also coincides with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement from 14 Apr 2014 low (see daily chart).

The 200-day Moving Average continues to support the market at around 1810 (see daily chart).

The upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” is at 1910 which also coincides with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 14 Apr 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Levels:

Intermediate support: 1851

Pivot (key support): 1840

Resistance: 1910

Next support: 1810

Conclusion

The market faces the risk of a potential setback towards 1851 before staging another round of rally. As long as the pivot (key support) at 1840 holds, the S&P 500 is expected to shape another potential upside movement towards 1910.

On the other hand, a break below 1840 may see a decline towards the next support at 1810 (also the key 200-day Moving Average).

An important point to note is we are likely in the final stages of this multi-month uptrend since Oct 2011 due to the “Ascending Wedge” pattern which usually occurs at the end of a prolonged uptrend before a potential sharp correction occurs.

