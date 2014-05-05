sp 500 weekly outlook setback before another round of potential rally 55392014

What happened last week With reference to our last weekly outlook (Further setback before potential new rise) dated 28 Apr 2014, the S&P 500 has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 5, 2014 6:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Graph-S&P 500 is above its ascending wedge support at 1840

What happened last week

With reference to our last weekly outlook (Further setback before potential new rise) dated 28 Apr 2014, the S&P 500 has continued to push higher before staging a pull-back last Friday.

Key elements

  • The Stochastic oscillator has turned down from its overbought region which suggests further downside potential (see daily chart).
  • The lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” is now supporting the market at 1840 which also coincides with the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement from 14 Apr 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • The 200-day Moving Average continues to support the market at around 1810 (see daily chart).
  • The upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” is at 1910 which also coincides with the 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 14 Apr 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Levels:

Intermediate support: 1851

Pivot (key support): 1840

Resistance: 1910

Next support: 1810

Conclusion

The market faces the risk of a potential setback towards 1851 before staging another round of rally. As long as the pivot (key support) at 1840 holds, the S&P 500 is expected to shape another potential upside movement towards 1910.

On the other hand, a break below 1840 may see a decline towards the next support at 1810 (also the key 200-day Moving Average).

An important point to note is we are likely in the final stages of this multi-month uptrend since Oct 2011 due to the “Ascending Wedge” pattern which usually occurs at the end of a prolonged uptrend before a potential sharp correction occurs.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.