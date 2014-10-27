sp 500 weekly outlook pull back before another round of potential rally 77382014
The S&P 500 has staged a strong rally and almost met the upside target at 1978 as expected. Please see this link for more details on the previous outlook.
Intermediate support: 1954
Pivot (key support): 1926
Resistance: 1978 & 2010
Next support: 1900 & 1820/1810
Based on the above mentioned elements, the S&P 500 may see a pull-back below 1978 towards 1954 with a maximum limit set at the 1926 pivotal support before resuming its intermediate term bullish trend to target the next resistance at 2010.
On the other hand, a violation below 1926 is likely to see decline towards the next support at 1900. Only a clear break below 1900 may put a halt to this recovery to see a retest on the long-term support at 1820/1810.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.