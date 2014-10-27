sp 500 weekly outlook pull back before another round of potential rally 77382014

October 27, 2014 4:43 PM
S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast-27 Oct 2014

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast-27 Oct 2014

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-27 Oct 2014

 

What happened last week

The S&P 500 has staged a strong rally and almost met the upside target at 1978 as expected. Please see this link for more details on the previous outlook.

Key elements

  • The 1810 long-term support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 October 2011 low (see weekly chart).
  • The weekly RSI has rebounded from a significant support and surpassed the 50% level which suggests that upside momentum remains intact (see weekly chart).
  • The Index has managed to trade above the 200-day Moving Average now acting as a support at around 1926 (see daily chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached the overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is round the corner (see 4 hour chart)
  • A short-term trendline support joining the lows since 24 Oct 2014 is now at 1954 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The support at 1926 corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 October 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate term resistance at 2010 corresponds closely with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 16 Oct 2014 low to 20 Oct 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 1954

Pivot (key support): 1926

Resistance: 1978 & 2010

Next support: 1900 & 1820/1810

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the S&P 500 may see a pull-back below 1978 towards 1954 with a maximum limit set at the 1926 pivotal support before resuming its intermediate term bullish trend to target the next resistance at 2010.

On the other hand, a violation below 1926 is likely to see decline towards the next support at 1900. Only a clear break below 1900 may put a halt to this recovery to see a retest on the long-term support at 1820/1810.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

