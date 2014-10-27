What happened last week

The S&P 500 has staged a strong rally and almost met the upside target at 1978 as expected. Please see this link for more details on the previous outlook.

Key elements

The 1810 long-term support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 October 2011 low (see weekly chart).

The weekly RSI has rebounded from a significant support and surpassed the 50% level which suggests that upside momentum remains intact (see weekly chart).

The Index has managed to trade above the 200-day Moving Average now acting as a support at around 1926 (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached the overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is round the corner (see 4 hour chart)

A short-term trendline support joining the lows since 24 Oct 2014 is now at 1954 (see 4 hour chart).

The support at 1926 corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 October 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term resistance at 2010 corresponds closely with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 16 Oct 2014 low to 20 Oct 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 1954

Pivot (key support): 1926

Resistance: 1978 & 2010

Next support: 1900 & 1820/1810

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the S&P 500 may see a pull-back below 1978 towards 1954 with a maximum limit set at the 1926 pivotal support before resuming its intermediate term bullish trend to target the next resistance at 2010.

On the other hand, a violation below 1926 is likely to see decline towards the next support at 1900. Only a clear break below 1900 may put a halt to this recovery to see a retest on the long-term support at 1820/1810.

