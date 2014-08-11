What happened last week

The S&P 500 has staged a further decline but held above the 1900/1890 support and staged a rebound in the late U.S. session seen on last Friday, 08 Aug 2014 as expected. Refer to this link for last week outlook.

Key elements

The Index has reacted off the upper boundary of an ascending channel (in orange) in place since 02 Oct 2011 low at around 1992 (see weekly chart).

The trendline support (in blue) in place since 11 Nov 2012 is now at 1900 which is also the pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel (in green) (see weekly chart).

The longer-term Stochastic oscillator is now resting on a trendline support (also close to the oversold region) where previous bullish reactions have occurred in the past (see weekly chart).

The 200-day Moving Average is coming to act as a support at around 1890 (see daily chart).

The 2054/2070 region corresponds with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees (see weekly chart).

The 1900 support level corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 14 April 2014 low respectively (see daily chart).

The daily and shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached the overbought region but has not exited from it (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The intermediate resistance at 1955 coincides with a descending trendline, former support now turns resistance level and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 25 July 2014 high (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 1911

Pivot (key support): 1900/1890

Resistance: 1955,1992 & 2054/2070

Next support: 1813

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, any expected pull-back in the S&P 500 is likely to hold above the intermediate support at 1911 with a maximum limit set at the 1900/1890 pivot.

A break above the intermediate resistance at 1955 may trigger a further rally to retest the July 2014 high of 1992.

However, failure to hold above 1900/1890 is likely to kick-start a correction towards the next support at 1813.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.