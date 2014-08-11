sp 500 weekly outlook holding above 19001890 support for a potential recovery 68972014
The S&P 500 has staged a further decline but held above the 1900/1890 support and staged a rebound in the late U.S. session seen on last Friday, 08 Aug 2014 as expected. Refer to this link for last week outlook.
Intermediate support: 1911
Pivot (key support): 1900/1890
Resistance: 1955,1992 & 2054/2070
Next support: 1813
Based on the above mentioned elements, any expected pull-back in the S&P 500 is likely to hold above the intermediate support at 1911 with a maximum limit set at the 1900/1890 pivot.
A break above the intermediate resistance at 1955 may trigger a further rally to retest the July 2014 high of 1992.
However, failure to hold above 1900/1890 is likely to kick-start a correction towards the next support at 1813.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.