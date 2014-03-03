sp 500 weekly outlook holding above 18201815 support region 46362014

Pivot (key support): 1820/1815 Resistance: 1900 Next support: 1770 With reference to our last weekly update on the S&P 500 dated 26 Feb 2014 (challenged […]


March 3, 2014 4:38 PM
Graph-S&P 500 now resting at its pull-back support

Graph-S&P 500 short-term RSI oscillator holding above ascending support

Pivot (key support): 1820/1815

Resistance: 1900

Next support: 1770

With reference to our last weekly update on the S&P 500 dated 26 Feb 2014 (challenged key resistance at 1851, showing signs of further upside potential), the Index has indeed cleared past its previous high at 1851 as expected.

Current price action is now resting at its pull-back support (dotted green) as seen on the daily chart and on the shorter-term time frame (4 hour chart), the RSI oscillator is still holding above its ascending trendline support. Based on these observations, the bullish structure remains intact for the S&P 500.  As long as the pivot (key support) at 1820/1815 holds (also the 50-day Moving Average), a further push up is expected towards the next resistance at 1900.  However, a break below the 1820/1815 region is likely to see a short-term correction towards the next support at 1770 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel & 200-day Moving Average).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd. 

 

