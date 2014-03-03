Pivot (key support): 1820/1815

Resistance: 1900

Next support: 1770

With reference to our last weekly update on the S&P 500 dated 26 Feb 2014 (challenged key resistance at 1851, showing signs of further upside potential), the Index has indeed cleared past its previous high at 1851 as expected.

Current price action is now resting at its pull-back support (dotted green) as seen on the daily chart and on the shorter-term time frame (4 hour chart), the RSI oscillator is still holding above its ascending trendline support. Based on these observations, the bullish structure remains intact for the S&P 500. As long as the pivot (key support) at 1820/1815 holds (also the 50-day Moving Average), a further push up is expected towards the next resistance at 1900. However, a break below the 1820/1815 region is likely to see a short-term correction towards the next support at 1770 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel & 200-day Moving Average).

