(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2080 weekly pivotal


March 30, 2015 6:18 PM
 S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast-30 Mar 2015

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast-30 Mar 2015

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-30 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 2080 weekly pivotal support and almost met the alternate target at 2037 (printed a low of 2040 on 26 March 2015).

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is coming to act as support at 2037 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see daily chart).
  • The trendline support and resistance (in pink) are at 2040 and 2110 respectively (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has almost reached its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back below the 2084 intermediate resistance (see 4 hour chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2063

Pivot (key support): 2040/2037

Resistance: 2084 & 2110

Next support: 1992

Conclusion

Below the intermediate resistance at 2084, the Index may see a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 2063 before another potential push up towards 2110 (trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 February 2015).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2040/2037 weekly pivotal support is likely to see a deeper decline to test the lower boundary (in dark blue) of “Expanding Wedge” configuration at 1992 (joining the lows from 16 December 2014).

