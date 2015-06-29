(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has reversed down from the 2128 weekly pivotal resistance as expected. It has also met the downside target at 2071 in today’s (29 June 2015) Asian session.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The lower boundary (support) of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02 October 2011 low stands at 2040 (see weekly chart).

The 2040 support also coincides with the 55-week Moving Average (in blue) that has supported the Index in every sharp down move since 03 June 2012 (see weekly chart).

In terms of Elliot Wave Principal, the 2040 support also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 02 February 2015 low to 19 May 2015 high and the 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 19 May 2015 high to 22 June 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The long-term RSI oscillator still has some room for further downside (as depicted by the green box) before reaching its significant supports (see weekly chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation highlights the risk of a short-term rebound in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The 2096/2105 resistance zone confluences with the gap and 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 22 June 2015 high to the current 29 June 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

The significant rang top in place since late February 2015 remains at 2120/2128 (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 2096/2105

Pivot (key resistance): 2128

Support: 2071/2063 & 2045/2040

Next resistance: 2140 & 2170/2180

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the Index may shape a short-term rebound above the 2071/2063 intermediate support towards the 2096/2105 intermediate resistance. Thereafter, the Index is likely to see another down leg to target the significant support at 2045/2040 before a recovery occurs.

On the contrary, failure to hold below the 2128 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected medium term bearish movement to target 2140 before fresh new record highs at 2170/2180.

