sp 500 weekly outlook for 29 jun to 03 jul potential short term corrective rebound below 20962105 re
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has reversed down from the 2128 weekly […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has reversed down from the 2128 weekly […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has reversed down from the 2128 weekly pivotal resistance as expected. It has also met the downside target at 2071 in today’s (29 June 2015) Asian session.
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 2096/2105
Pivot (key resistance): 2128
Support: 2071/2063 & 2045/2040
Next resistance: 2140 & 2170/2180
Technical elements suggest that the Index may shape a short-term rebound above the 2071/2063 intermediate support towards the 2096/2105 intermediate resistance. Thereafter, the Index is likely to see another down leg to target the significant support at 2045/2040 before a recovery occurs.
On the contrary, failure to hold below the 2128 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected medium term bearish movement to target 2140 before fresh new record highs at 2170/2180.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.