January 26, 2015 5:11 PM
S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015What happened last week

The S&P 500 has managed to stage a recovery and hit our first target at 2064 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous outlook.

Key elements

  • The upper and lower limits of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) now stands at 2140/2170 and 1900 respectively (see weekly chart).
  • The 2140/2170 resistance zone also confluences closely with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term RSI oscillator continues to display a bearish divergence signal but it is still holding above its support (see weekly chart).
  • The 200-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 1975 (see daily chart).
  • Since early December 2015, price actions are now tracing out an impending “Expanding Wedge” pattern with upper and lower limits at 2100 and 1975 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still holding above its 50% level (see daily chart).
  • Since 16 January 2015 low, the Index has evolved within a short-term ascending channel (in orange). Current price action has managed to stage a bounce from its lower boundary (close to the 2023 horizontal support) and the upper boundary now stands at 2070/2078 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 2023

Resistance: 2070/2078 & 2100

Next support: 1975

Conclusion

The weekly pivotal support to watch will be at 2023 for a potential push up towards 2070/2078 before 2100 (upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge”).

However, failure to hold above 2023 may negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the lower limit of the ‘Expanding Wedge” at 1975.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

