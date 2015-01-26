sp 500 weekly outlook for 26 jan to 30 jan push towards expanding wedge top at 2100 above 2023 suppo
The S&P 500 has managed to stage a recovery and hit our first target at 2064 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous outlook.
Pivot (key support): 2023
Resistance: 2070/2078 & 2100
Next support: 1975
The weekly pivotal support to watch will be at 2023 for a potential push up towards 2070/2078 before 2100 (upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge”).
However, failure to hold above 2023 may negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the lower limit of the ‘Expanding Wedge” at 1975.
