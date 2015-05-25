sp 500 weekly outlook for 25 may to 29 may coming close to ascending wedge top with mixed elements 6
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to churn higher as expected […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to churn higher as expected towards the impending “Ascending Wedge” top at 2140/2150.
Resistance: 2150 & 2170/2180
Support: 2100 & 2040
Technical elements are mixed, turn neutral first between 2150 & 2100. Only a clear break above 2150 is likely to see a further push up towards 2170/2180. On the other hand, failure to hold above 2100 may open up scope for a deeper slide to target the next support at 2040.
