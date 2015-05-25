(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to churn higher as expected towards the impending “Ascending Wedge” top at 2140/2150.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration in place since late December 2014 with upper and lower boundaries (in dark blue) now at 2140/2150 and 2100 respectively (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 2100 support (lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” also coincides with the 50-day Moving Average (in blue) (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is now coming close to its resistance which suggests limited upside potential (see daily chart).

The upper boundary (resistance) of the “Ascending Wedge” at 2140/2150 also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) continues to act as a support at around 2040 (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to the extreme oversold level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistance: 2150 & 2170/2180

Support: 2100 & 2040

Conclusion

Technical elements are mixed, turn neutral first between 2150 & 2100. Only a clear break above 2150 is likely to see a further push up towards 2170/2180. On the other hand, failure to hold above 2100 may open up scope for a deeper slide to target the next support at 2040.

