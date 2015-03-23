(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has push up as expected but failed to hold below the 2104 weekly pivotal resistance. Therefore, the Index has invalidated the expected multi-week setback scenario.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The upper boundary (resistance) of a long-term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02October 2011 is at 2140/2170 (see daily chart).

The 2140/2170 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has “room” for downside potential before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back (see 4 hour chart).

The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 13 March 2015 low stands at 2080 (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2092

Pivot (key support): 2080

Resistance: 2140

Next support: 2037

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned positive. Therefore, any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 2092 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2080 weekly pivotal support before another round of potential rally materialises to target the lower limit of the long-term key resistance zone at 2140.

However, failure to hold above 2080 may damage the bullish trend to see a slide to retest the 12 March 2015 swing low at 2037 (also close to the 200-day Moving Average – in orange).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.