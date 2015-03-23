sp 500 weekly outlook for 23 mar to 27 mar intermediate term bullish trend intact above 20922080 364
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has push up as expected but failed to hold below the 2104 weekly pivotal resistance. Therefore, the Index has invalidated the expected multi-week setback scenario.
Intermediate support: 2092
Pivot (key support): 2080
Resistance: 2140
Next support: 2037
Technical elements have turned positive. Therefore, any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 2092 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2080 weekly pivotal support before another round of potential rally materialises to target the lower limit of the long-term key resistance zone at 2140.
However, failure to hold above 2080 may damage the bullish trend to see a slide to retest the 12 March 2015 swing low at 2037 (also close to the 200-day Moving Average – in orange).
