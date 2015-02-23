sp 500 weekly outlook for 23 feb to 26 feb limited upside potential below 21402170 resistance 237392
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed up and almost met the intermediate resistance at 2128 (upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” configuration).
Intermediate resistance: 2128
Pivot (key resistance): 2140/2170
Support: 2067 & 2030/2025
Next resistance: 2240
As long as the 2140/2170 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the U.S. SP 500 Index is likely to see an intermediate decline towards 2067 and a break below 2067 is likely to reinforce the decline to target the next support at 2030/2025 within the on-going multi-month bullish trend.
However, a clearance above 2140/2170 may invalidate the intermediate decline scenario to open up scope for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 2240.
