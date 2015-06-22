(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower and met our expected first target at 2071 before reversing up strongly and broke above the 2115 weekly pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Despite last week’s late upside reversal, the Index is still below the range top in place since late February 2015 at 2120/2128 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is still below its significant trendline resistance (see daily chart).

The 2120/2128 range top also confluences with the pull-back resistance of the former bearish “Ascending Wedge” breakout and a Fibonacci cluster (76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 19 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low + 1.236 Fibonacci projection from 09 June 2015 low to 15 June 2015 low) (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term pull-back support of the former trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 is at 2105 (see 4 hour chart).

The next support will be at 2071, the range bottom in place since 07 May 2015 (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 2128

Support: 2105 & 2071

Next resistance: 2140 & 2170/2180

Conclusion

As long as the 2128 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential swing move down to retest the intermediate support at 2105 before targeting the significant range bottom at 2071.

On the other hand, a clearance above 2128 is likely to invalidate the expected medium term bearish movement to target 2140 before fresh new highs at 2170/2180.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.