The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower and met our expected first target at 2071 before reversing up strongly and broke above the 2115 weekly pivotal resistance.
Pivot (key resistance): 2128
Support: 2105 & 2071
Next resistance: 2140 & 2170/2180
As long as the 2128 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential swing move down to retest the intermediate support at 2105 before targeting the significant range bottom at 2071.
On the other hand, a clearance above 2128 is likely to invalidate the expected medium term bearish movement to target 2140 before fresh new highs at 2170/2180.
