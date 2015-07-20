sp 500 weekly outlook for 20 july to 24 july 21282138 potential risk zone for pull back before new r

S&P 500 (weekly)-weekly forecast 20 July 2015

S&P 500 (daily)-weekly forecast 20 July 2015

S&P 500 (4 hour)-weekly forecast 20 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has performed better than expected as it did not shaped any significant pull-back and rallied straight towards the expected upside target at 2128 (range top in place since late April 2015).

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The long-term RSI oscillator still has some room left for further upside before reaching its significant trendline resistance (see weekly chart).
  • Current price action is now approaching the range top in place since late April 2015 at 2128/2138 which is also a typical 5th wave target (1.00 time of wave 1 from 09 July 2015 low @12am to 09 July 2015 high @8pm, projected from 16 July 2015 low @12am, as depicted by the pink lines) (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought region which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 2102 and 2087 support levels corresponds closely with the 23.6% and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 09 July 2015 low @12am to the current 20 July 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).
  • The next significant resistance will be at 2170/2180 which is defined by multiple Fibonacci projection clusters from different degrees (see weekly & daily charts)

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2102

Pivot (key support): 2087

Resistance: 2128/2138 & 2170/2180

Next support: 2045/2040

Conclusion

The Index is now approaching very close to a risk zone (the late April 2015 range top) at 2128/2138 where the Index may shape a pull-back within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index has almost completed a bullish impulsive 5 wave structure of 1/ since the 09 July 2015 low @12am with a standard 5th wave target (1.00 time projection of wave 1) at 2133. Thereafter, a potential bearish corrective wave 2/(pull-back) should occur before another leg of  bullish impulsive wave resume to kick start wave 3/.

Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 2102 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2087 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement materialises to target a new all-time high at 2170/2180.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2087 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the key long-term support at 2045/2040 (the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 02 October 2011 low and the 55-week Moving Average).

