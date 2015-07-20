(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has performed better than expected as it did not shaped any significant pull-back and rallied straight towards the expected upside target at 2128 (range top in place since late April 2015).

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The long-term RSI oscillator still has some room left for further upside before reaching its significant trendline resistance (see weekly chart).

Current price action is now approaching the range top in place since late April 2015 at 2128/2138 which is also a typical 5 th wave target (1.00 time of wave 1 from 09 July 2015 low @12am to 09 July 2015 high @8pm, projected from 16 July 2015 low @12am, as depicted by the pink lines) (see 4 hour chart).

wave target (1.00 time of wave 1 from 09 July 2015 low @12am to 09 July 2015 high @8pm, projected from 16 July 2015 low @12am, as depicted by the pink lines) (see 4 hour chart). The short-term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought region which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The 2102 and 2087 support levels corresponds closely with the 23.6% and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 09 July 2015 low @12am to the current 20 July 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The next significant resistance will be at 2170/2180 which is defined by multiple Fibonacci projection clusters from different degrees (see weekly & daily charts)

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2102

Pivot (key support): 2087

Resistance: 2128/2138 & 2170/2180

Next support: 2045/2040

Conclusion

The Index is now approaching very close to a risk zone (the late April 2015 range top) at 2128/2138 where the Index may shape a pull-back within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index has almost completed a bullish impulsive 5 wave structure of 1/ since the 09 July 2015 low @12am with a standard 5th wave target (1.00 time projection of wave 1) at 2133. Thereafter, a potential bearish corrective wave 2/(pull-back) should occur before another leg of bullish impulsive wave resume to kick start wave 3/.

Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 2102 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2087 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement materialises to target a new all-time high at 2170/2180.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2087 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the key long-term support at 2045/2040 (the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since 02 October 2011 low and the 55-week Moving Average).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.