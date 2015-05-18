sp 500 weekly outlook for 18 may to 22 may push up towards ascending wedge top at 21402150 626482015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pull-backed above the 2085 weekly pivotal support before staging a rally as expected.
Intermediate support: 2117/2108
Pivot (key support): 2090
Resistance: 2140/2150
Next support: 2040
As long as the intermediate support zone of 2117/2108 holds, the Index is likely to continue its push up towards the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration’s upper boundary at 2140/2150.
On the other hand, a break below the 2085 weekly pivotal support may see another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 2040.
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.