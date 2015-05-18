



What happened last week

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pull-backed above the 2085 weekly pivotal support before staging a rally as expected.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration in place since late December 2014 with upper and lower boundaries (in dark blue) now at 2140/2150 and 2090 respectively (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 2090 support (lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” also coincides with the 50-day Moving Average (in blue) (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above the trendline support and still has some room before hitting its horizontal resistance (see daily chart).

The 2140/2150 resistance also confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The 200-day Moving Average (in orange) is acting as a support at around 2040 (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 2117/2108

Pivot (key support): 2090

Resistance: 2140/2150

Next support: 2040

Conclusion

As long as the intermediate support zone of 2117/2108 holds, the Index is likely to continue its push up towards the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration’s upper boundary at 2140/2150.

On the other hand, a break below the 2085 weekly pivotal support may see another round of choppy decline towards the next support at 2040.

Disclaimer

