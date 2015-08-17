sp 500 weekly outlook for 17 aug to 21 aug 2098 is now the potential upside trigger level 1054402015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has whipsawed around the 2070 weekly pivotal support before staging a recovery in the later part of the week.
Intermediate support: 2078
Pivot (key support): 2050/2040
Resistance: 2098 & 2128/2138
Next support: 1980
The Index may see a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 2078 before another round of potential upleg occurs.
The intermediate resistance at 2098 (the descending trendline) still needs to be taken out in order for the Index to gain impetus for a further upside movement to target the 5-month sideways range top at 2128/2138.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 2050/2040 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the long-term bullish trend to see the start of a potential severe correction to target 1980 in first step.
